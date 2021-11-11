Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will be on their penultimate stop on a five-game road schedule to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Mike Budenholzer’s team got one back in their revenge game against the New York Knicks and will be looking to add the Cs to their victims. The Milwaukee Bucks are on a two-game winning streak and are starting to get into the groove of things. With Jrue Holiday running the plays and causing havoc on defense, the reigning champs are looking a little of their old selves.

The Milwaukee Bucks are rounding off to form, which is bad news for the league. They have also received significant contributions from Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen in their winning run. Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, continues to be the anchor of the Bucks on both ends of the floor.

He is the first Bucks player with a 20/5/5 game and 5+ threes off the bench since Mike Dunleavy in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are 3-1 in their last four games after a well-chronicled meltdown early in the season. If not for a Luka Doncic Hail Mary in the dying seconds in Dallas, they could have been on a four-game winning stretch.

Like the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics also got their revenge game. The Toronto Raptors humiliated the Green Machine with a 32-point pounding the previous time they met. Ime Udoka’s team was all effort and hustle this time with a resounding 104-88 victory, even without All-Star Jaylen Brown.

This will be an exciting game between two teams who are starting to get into their rhythm.

Match Details:

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, November 12th; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 13th; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez continue to miss large chunks of the defending champions’ games three weeks into the season. Luckily for the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye seem healthy now and would be critical pieces in the team’s title defense.

The trio’s return has also coincided with an uptick in performance by a few of the remaining players on the roster for the Milwaukee Bucks. George Hill, Grayson Allen and recently Pat Connaughton have all been major factors in the team’s resurgence.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo still dominating on almost a nightly basis, the 6-6 Milwaukee Bucks are likely to play much better moving forward.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak has carried the Milwaukee Bucks in their injury-riddled season

The two-time MVP’s name will be automatic here unless he suffers an injury or will not be playing for whatever reason. If he plays, no one on the Milwaukee Bucks’ team is more central and important to their title defense.

Even when he does not light up the scoreboard like what happened in the game against the New York Knicks, he always finds a way to help his team win. Antetokounmpo grabbed a game-high 15 of the Bucks’ 50 total rebounds. Rebounding was critical in this game as the last time they played, the Knicks’ frontline bullied the Bucks on the glass.

With the Greek Freak cleaning the class and anchoring the defense, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to keep New York’s mighty rally at bay. He’ll be counted on to be his normal dominating self against the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - George Hill | F - Grayson Allen | F - Giannis Antetokounmo | C - Bobby Portis

Boston Celtics Preview

Effort, focus and defense were the issues that hounded the Boston Celtics earlier in the season. Their body language, particularly during that disastrous game against the Chicago Bulls, was so bad that many were already writing the team’s obituary already.

Since then, they are starting to become the team that new coach Ime Udoka has envisioned them to be. The Boston Celtics are a scrappy, gritty, switch-all machine that suffocates opponents as long as the focus never wanes.

The Boston Celtics are going to need all the effort and focus they have against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been unfazed by the defense of opposing teams without Jaylen Brown to share the scoring load with him.

Toronto’s ultra-lengthy and athletic defense had a hand in Jayson Tatum’s struggles. They crowded him and did not allow him to get into a rhythm the way the Dallas Mavericks did. He only shot 8-24 from the field but made so many plays that punished the Raptors' concentration on him. Tatum grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 7 assists that greatly helped the Boston Celtics win.

Jayson Tatum committed only 2 turnovers despite all the attention on him. The Boston Celtics outscored the Raptors by +18 when he was on the floor. However, he would have to do better against the Milwaukee Bucks, who can put great defenders on him throughout the game. Holiday, Antetokounmpo and former Celtics Semi Ojeleye will have their turns trying to shut down the two-time All-Star.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart - G Dennis Schroder | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams

Bucks vs Celtics Match Prediction

Both teams will likely be without key cogs on their roster, with the Milwaukee Bucks missing Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton while Boston will be without Jaylen Brown. They’ll be instances when the offense stagnates because of makeshift lineups.

The Boston Celtics’ defense has cranked up in their last few games and has bought into Ime Udoka’s defensive philosophy. More importantly, they have shown resolve and resilience against adversity. They could likely squeeze by the skin of their teeth against the road-weary Milwaukee Bucks.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Celtics game

ESPN will cover the match live nationally. Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Boston will feature the same match locally, as well. The NBA League Pass also airs the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics as it happens.

