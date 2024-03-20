Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 20 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The teams have split the season series 1-1. The Bucks emerged as the winners by a 135-102 margin the last time the teams squared off in Milwaukee on Jan. 11.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks' onslaught from the get-go, tallying 24 points and 12 rebounds on 10 of 13 shooting in 25 minutes. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis tallied a game-high 28 points off the bench. Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez also finished with 10+ points.

The Celtics waived the white flag at halftime, pulling out their starters before the third quarter.

Wednesday night wasn't expected to turn out the same for the Bucks, and the expectations have only gone lower after Giannis got sidelined with a hamstring injury the morning of the game. The script may be the opposite of the last time the teams met.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Mar. 20

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), while MarJon Beauchamp (back) is probable.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown (ankle), Sam Hauser (ankle) and Jrue Holiday (AC joint) as questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks could continue with the same starting lineup they deployed without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley started in the backcourt, while Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder were in the frontline alongside Brook Lopez.

The rotation could extend to nine players, including Bobby Portis, Patrick Beverley, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green.

Point guards Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley Shooting guards Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green Small forwards Khris Middleton MarJon Beauchamp Andre Jackson Jr. Power forwards Jae Crowder Danilo Gallinari Centers Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Celtics will stick to their usual starting lineup and depth chart if Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Sam Hauser are available. Holiday and Derrick White will start in the backcourt, while Brown will join Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis on the frontcourt.

Hauser will continue coming off the bench with Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman.

Pritchard and Horford could start if Holiday, Brown and Hauser are out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics key matchups

The Milwaukee Bucks will need to exploit a few matchups to secure the desired result against the Boston Celtics without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Damian Lillard will be put to the test against Derrick White or Jrue Holiday (if available) on Wednesday. The Celtics' backcourt duo is inarguably the most formidable perimeter defensive tandem in the NBA, who can wreak havoc against the league's best. If Lillard struggles to get going against them, it could be a long night for Milwaukee's offense.

Brook Lopez's matchup with Kristaps Porzingis is another key battle. Lopez will have to be on his heels against Porzingis due to the latter's ability to score efficiently on all three levels. If he can find ways to minimize his impact, the Bucks may get a decent shot at causing an upset.