Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will go head-to-head for the second time this NBA season at Barclays Center on Friday.
Bucks emerged victorious when the two teams met on the opening night of the current campaign. Giannis Antetokounmpo amassed 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead Milwaukee to a 127-104 blowout win over the Nets in that match.
Milwaukee could be without several players for the upcoming match, so it will be a completely different scenario for them. They are also on a two-game skid and are coming off a 111-117 loss against the Raptors.
Brooklyn will be looking to capitalize on having a healthy roster against the short-handed Bucks, who could miss up to seven players, including Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. They will also have momentum on their side, owing to their 129-121 comeback win over the Pacers in their previous outing.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Bucks have seven players on their injury report for this game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, while Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and George Hill have all been ruled out.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Nets have listed only Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving on their injury report for this game. Both players have been ruled out. Harris is out because of an ankle injury, while Irving is indelible to play as remains unvaccinated for Covid-19.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks will have to make a few changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous outing. Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton could start as guards, while Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo will complete the rest of the lineup. If Antetokounmpo remains sidelined, Rodney Hood could be in for a start in his place.
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Langston Galloway and Javonte Smart will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
Brooklyn Nets
With Kyrie Irving unavailable, the Nets may start Patty Mills in his place alongside James Harden on the backcourt. Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nicolas Claxton will likely complete the rest of the lineup.
DeAndre' Bembry, James Johnson and Blake Griffin will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
Milwaukee Bucks
Point Guard - Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton; Small Forward - Jordan Nwora; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.
Brooklyn Nets
Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - Kevin Durant; Power Forward - LaMarcus Aldridge; Center - Nicolas Claxton.