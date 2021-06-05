Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 5th, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks in arguably the most hyped Conference Semifinals series of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Nets hold homecourt advantage and will be hosting Game 1 at the Barclays Center on Saturday. The Bucks won the regular-season mini-series 2-1, though.

The Milwaukee Bucks enter this matchup after completely steamrolling the Miami Heat in the first round. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks played elite defense and had an offensive rating of 117.2 as they swept the Heat 4-0. Giannis averaged 23.5 points, 15 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in that series.

For the Brooklyn Nets, it was their offensive firepower that allowed them to see off the Boston Celtics in five games. Their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 85.2 points per game. Durant's individual numbers were incredible, to say the least, with the former MVP averaging 32.6 points per game on 50-50-90 splits.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo remains the only unavailable player for the Milwaukee Bucks. DiVincenzo suffered a left ankle injury during Game 3 against the Miami Heat and scans later revealed that he had a torn ligament. He's been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Jeff Green

Veteran forward Jeff Green will miss Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left plantar fascia strain. Green played just two games against the Boston Celtics and is likely to be re-evaluated this weekend. Spencer Dinwiddie (torn ACL) will be the only other absentee for the Brooklyn Nets and he's unlikely to feature during the ongoing playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday will start as the point guard on Saturday, but the second backcourt spot is up for grabs. Pat Connaughton started in place of the injured Donte DiVincenzo in Game 4 against Miami. But Holiday hinted during a media session that PJ Tucker could slot in beside him for the opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

"You can't just take the whole spot!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/6wuhcfMc13 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 4, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks' frontcourt will have no changes, though, with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez completing the starting lineup. Bryn Forbes is expected to provide a scoring lift off the bench, while Bobby Portis will attempt to impact proceedings on both ends of the court.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will aim to breach the Milwaukee Bucks' defense with the incredible spacing that their roster has available. James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant are all expected to start.

Blake Griffin should start the game at center, but his ability to deal with the Bucks' physicality will determine how many minutes he gets. A more traditional big man such as Nicolas Claxton could come in handy in this situation and he'll be looking to make an impact off the bench.

Head coach Steve Nash loves to play Bruce Brown down the stretch for his defensive versatility. Meanwhile, Landry Shamet will be hoping to make a splash off the bench. Forward Alize Johnson may get a few minutes too if the Brooklyn Nets decide to match the Milwaukee Bucks' size in the frontcourt.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - PJ Tucker l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden l Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin

Dear reader, please help us improve our NBA/basketball coverage by taking a quick, 30-second survey. Click here!

Edited by Raunak J