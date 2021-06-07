Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 7th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will meet on Monday night for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series. With the next two games scheduled away from the Barclays Center, the Nets will look to extend their advantage by winning this tie and going 2-0 up.

The Brooklyn Nets won Game 1 115-107, despite James Harden's early departure due to a hamstring injury. The team's other two stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, led the charge for the side, combining for 54 points on the night. The Nets dominated from the second quarter and never looked back to seal a comfortable win.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks struggled to make defensive stops and shot just 6-of-30 from beyond the arc. It was one of the major reasons behind their loss on Saturday. Giannis Antetokoumpo had a great game, though, as he tallied 34 points and 11 rebounds. The Bucks will be hoping they can level the series before they head back to Wisconsin to play the next two games in this series.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo is the only player listed on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report. He suffered a foot injury in the opening round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat, which will keep him out for the rest of the post-season.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out James Harden (hamstring) and Jeff Green (foot) for Game 2, aside from Spencer Dinwiddie (knee), who is ruled out for the season.

Harden endured the same hamstring injury that kept him out for over a month during the regular season in the first minute of Game 1 on Friday. There is no timetable for his return at the moment.

Meanwhile, Green, who suffered a foot injury in Game 3 of the series against the Boston Celtics, could return at some point in the series against the Bucks, but he is unlikely to be rushed back into the lineup with Kevin Durant healthy.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks deployed PJ Tucker into the starting lineup for Game 1 to provide defensive cover against Kevin Durant.

Tucker did a decent job at the start of the game and is likely to retain his place alongside regular starters: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Meanwhile, Bryn Forbes, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are expected to play the most minutes off the Milwaukee Bucks bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will be forced to make changes to their lineup in the absence of James Harden. Bruce Brown Jr. and Mike James are the two leading candidates to get the nod to start in Harden's absence.

Whoever head coach Steve Nash prefers to start among the two will play alongside regular starters Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Claxton and Landry Shamet are likely to play the most minutes off the Brooklyn Nets bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets - Predicted Starting 5

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - PJ Tucker | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Mike James | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

