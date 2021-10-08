Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 8th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks for a preseason game at Barclays Center on Friday.

The Bucks played just three quarters in their first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies. A false fire alarm saw the fixture get canceled before the last frame could even start. The champions trailed Memphis 77-87 by that point.

Jordan Nwora and Grayson Allen were looking in top form. The former had 16 points on 46.7% field goal shooting, while the latter scored 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Brook Lopez was the only starter available for the Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Nets defeated the LA Lakers 123-97 in their previous game. Rookie Cam Thomas was the most impressive performer for the team. Brooklyn played without their main stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge played his first game back after coming out of retirement, and Paul Millsap made his debut for the team.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out for Friday's exhibition against the Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks have plenty of players listed on their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye, Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis will all miss their second straight game.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks' injury report for tomorrow night's game in Brooklyn:OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Khris Middleton, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby PortisDoubtful: Jrue HolidayQuestionable: Grayson Allen Bucks' injury report for tomorrow night's game in Brooklyn:OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Khris Middleton, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby PortisDoubtful: Jrue HolidayQuestionable: Grayson Allen

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful by the Milwaukee Bucks, while Grayson Allen is listed as questionable.

Antetokounmpo is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, while Middleton and Portis are dealing with hamstring injuries. Hood is out because of soreness in his right midfoot, and Ojeleye because of a calf strain. Meanwhile, DiVincenzo is still recovering from his ankle surgery.

Holiday and Allen both have sore left knees, and their inclusion is likely to be a game-time decision.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Left knee soreness Khris Middleton Out Bilateral hamstring soreness Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle surgery Rodney Hood Out Right midfoot soreness Bobby Portis Out Left hamstring strain Semi Ojeleye Out Left calf strain Jrue Holiday Doubtful Left knee soreness Grayson Allen Questionable Left knee soreness

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Kyrie Irving for this game. He is currently ineligible to play any home games for the team, as he hasn't been vaccinated for COVID-19 yet.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets listed Kyrie Irving as out/ineligible for Friday’s preseason game vs. Bucks. It marks the first home game Irving will miss due to NYC’s vaccination requirement. Nets listed Kyrie Irving as out/ineligible for Friday’s preseason game vs. Bucks. It marks the first home game Irving will miss due to NYC’s vaccination requirement.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks could have to make a few changes to their starting lineup depending on the availability of Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.

The two are likely to be deployed as guards. If not, the Bucks are likely to play George Hill and Pat Connaughton as guards. Meanwhile, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora and Brook Lopez should continue to start on the frontcourt.

From the reserves, the likes of Sandro Mamukelashvili, Justin Robinson and Elijah Bryant could receive the most playing time, while the rest of the bench will likely see equal minutes distributed between them.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets haven't listed the likes of Blake Griffin, James Harden and Kevin Durant on their injury report for now. It is unclear, however, whether they will be in action on Friday.

If they are to be included in the lineup, they could be included in the starting five. In that case, Bruce Brown Jr. will partner Harden on the backcourt, while Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin will complete the rest of the lineup.

The Nets have tremendous depth and could have to split minutes equally among all their bench players. Some of them may get extended playing time. That includes Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, Cam Thomas and Nicolas Claxton.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Pat Connaughton | Small Forward - Thanasis Antetokounmpo | Power Forward - Jordan Nwora | Center - Brook Lopez.

Also Read

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Bruce Brown Jr. | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee