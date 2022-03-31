Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will lock horns in a battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights at the Barclays Center on Thursday, Mar. 31. The Bucks have won two of their three meetings with the Nets this season.

The Bucks are coming off a thrilling 118-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and denied Jojo from making a dunk in the dying seconds of the game, while Khris Middleton contributed 22 points.

The Nets, meanwhile, bagged a 130-123 win against the Detroit Pistons. Kevin Durant scored 41 points on 60.9% shooting, while Kyrie Irving racked up 24 points in 39 minutes.

Rookie Cade Cunningham scored 34 points to keep the Pistons in the game. However, Brooklyn was terrific in the second half, scoring 72 points to bag a win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks have reported Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeAndre' Bembry in their injury report. Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable due to right knee soreness but will most likely play the game. Bembry, meanwhile, is listed out due to right knee surgery.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Right Knee Soreness DeAndre' Bembry Out Right Knee Surgery

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are indefinitely ruled out, while Simmons has returned to practice. Harris recently underwent surgery on his left ankle, which has ruled him out of the season. two-way players, Day'Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. are ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Back Soreness Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Injury Day'Ron Sharpe Out G-League David Duke Jr. Out G-League

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 31, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 48-28 +100 Over 228.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110] Brooklyn Nets 40-36 -120 Under 228.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110]

The Nets are favored in this game due to the presence of the magical duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Both have been in exceptional form in the past few games. Although the Bucks are high on confidence, it could be a big challenge for them to contain the Nets' superstar duo.

Odds sourced from BetMGM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have a 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games. The Bucks have won six of their last ten games on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.2 PPG and 13.4 RPG in his last five appearances.

Click here to bet on BetMGM on Giannis Antetokounmpo securing a double-double against the Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis with the vicious dunk. Giannis with the vicious dunk. 😤 https://t.co/WLvc9lIuHy

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have gone under the points total five times in the last seven games as favorites. The Nets have a 4-6 record in their last 10 games at home. Kevin Durant is averaging 32.6 PPG on 50.9% shooting in his last five games.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Last night was KD's 𝙨𝙞𝙭𝙩𝙝 game with 35+ points this month Last night was KD's 𝙨𝙞𝙭𝙩𝙝 game with 35+ points this month 😯 https://t.co/R7FBB4Ww9t

Click here to bet on BetMGM on Kevin Durant scoring over 25 points against the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

The Bucks should use the same starting lineup that won against the 76ers. Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews could start in the backcourt.

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo should keep their frontcourt positions, while Brook Lopez returns as the center. Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis are expected to play the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets

The Nets could start Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry in the backcourt. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown should share the frontcourt, while Andre Drummond keeps his position at center. Goran Dragic and Nic Claxton could play significant minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Endless moves in his bag 🪣 Endless moves in his bag 🪣 https://t.co/439BxzxXOD

The Bucks have won six of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

The scores have been under in nine of the last 12 games between the two teams.

The Nets have a 17-20 record at home, while the Bucks are 21-16 on the road.

Click here to bet on BetMGM on the Bucks vs Nets game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Wesley Matthews | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Bruce Brown | Center - Andre Drummond.

Edited by Bhargav