Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to the Barclays Center for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. In the three games played between the two teams this season, the Bucks have managed to take two wins and will be hoping to grab another win to clinch the regular-season series.

The Bucks come into this game following a stunning 118-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo starred for the team as he scored 40 points on 66.7 % shooting from the field.

The Greek Freak also made the game-winning block on Joel Embiid, which was initially deemed a goaltend. However, after review, the block was considered legal and that helped the defending champs win.

The Nets also got to a 130-123 win against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Kevin Durant scored 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to make things easier for the Nets. Rookie Cade Cunningham yet again stepped up, scoring 34 points, but his effort was not enough to help the Pistons team beyond the finish line.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, March 31, 7:30 PM ET [Friday, April 1, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently second in the East with a 47-28 record. They are only one game behind the Heat and a win against the Nets would help them get closer to the top spot.

In their remaining games, the Bucks play teams like the LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics. These are all going to be tough games, but the Bucks are not a side to back down and will try their level best to win these games and finish with the best record in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has no doubt been incredible this season. His contributions on both ends of the floor have enabled the Bucks to be the force that they are now. However, along with him Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have also stepped up. The trio will be looking to help the team get to another championship at the end of the season.

The team certainly has everything it takes to repeat their title run, but health is also an important factor. With the regular season reaching its business end, the team will be hoping to avoid any casualties.

The game against the Nets is going to be a big one for the Bucks as a win will put them in a better position to take over the Miami Heat. They have played well against the Nets and with the form Antetokounmpo is in, they will fancy their chances of coming out as winners.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have not been at their dominant best this season. They have had a lot of uncertainties and injury problems, which has pushed them to fall to eighth position in the East with a 40-36 record. After missing Kyrie Irving's services for almost half a season due to the vaccine mandate, the city of New York finally brought a change in the rules, which will enable the former NBA champion to play even at Barclays Center.

With him and Kevin Durant, the Nets are a lot stronger. The duo are capable of bringing carnage onto any defense in the league. They need a bit of improvement on the defensive side of things, but with Ben Simmons set to return soon, they can expect to get better there.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Swing it around town Swing it around town 👏 https://t.co/y4bFS0hFo2

Going up against the Bucks, the Nets need to take a win as a setback will put them in a difficult position. Both Kyrie Irving and Durant will be available for the matchup and if the duo take over the game, the Nets will have a chance to get to a win.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving, G - Seth Curry, F - Kevin Durant, F - Bruce Brown, C - Andre Drummond

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 31, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 47-28 +100 Over 228.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110] Brooklyn Nets 40-36 -120 Under 228.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110]

The Nets are being favored in this game because of the brilliant form Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are in. Both have combined well together and although the Nets have lost a few games in the past week, Durant and Irving have both shown glimpses of what they can do together. The Nets will have a tough time stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo, but with both Irving and Durant playing the way they have, the Nets can win against any opponent in the league.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have a 9-3 against the spread record in their last 12 games. The Bucks have gone over the total points 11 times in their last 16 games Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.2 PPG and 13.4 RPG in his last 5 appearances.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis isn't afraid to just pull up. Giannis isn't afraid to just pull up. 👌 https://t.co/rsjlmF52mp

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have gone under the points total five times in the last seven games as favorites. The Nets have a 4-6 record in their last 10 games at home. Kevin Durant is averaging 32.6 PPG on 50.9% shooting from the field in his last 5 games.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Averaging 30.2 PPG this month Averaging 30.2 PPG this month 🔥 https://t.co/GkYsTO7hJ8

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Match Prediction

The Bucks and Nets have played in some gripping matchups in the past and this one also promises to be one of them. However, considering the form of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets will walk into the game as favorites, as the duo alone is capable of changing the course of the game.

The Bucks have won 6 of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The scores have been under in nine of the last twelve games between the two sides.

The Nets have a 17-20 record at home, while the Bucks have a 21-16 record while playing on the road.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Endless moves in his bag 🪣 Endless moves in his bag 🪣 https://t.co/439BxzxXOD

Where to watch the Bucks vs Nets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Bucks and the Nets will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Yes Network.

