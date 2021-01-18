Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: 3 Key matchups that could determine the outcome of this blockbuster encounter

One of the most anticipated games of the season is tonight, as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The main highlight of tonight's event will the mouth-watering matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

It is very likely that these two teams will face each other come the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, which is why tonight's encounter will be a key one. Brooklyn Nets newly acquired superstar James Harden will be expected to start tonight, with Kyrie Irving listed as questionable.

So the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks at primetime on MLK Day is must-see TV, huh? — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) January 17, 2021

With the NBA celebrating MLK Day today, expect millions to tune in tonight as two Eastern giants go up against each other. With Brooklyn Nets still figuring out their rotation, Milwaukee Bucks should be confident of securing a win tonight. However, with scoring monsters like James Harden and Kevin Durant on the other side, we would be fools to count out the Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Match Predictions: 3 key matchups to look out for

Milwaukee Bucks know that in order to come out tonight's encounter with a win, they have to slow down Brooklyn Nets star duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden. The two combined for 74 points and 19 assists in the win against Orlando Magic last week. In this article, our focus will be on 3 Key Matchups that could determine the outcome of tonight's blockbuster matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

#3 Khris Middleton vs Joe Harris

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris is one of the most lethal shooters in the league and leaving him open is almost always a bad decision. The Milwaukee Bucks' best perimeter defender, Jrue Holiday, will be guarding James Harden, leaving Khris Middleton to stop Joe Harris from the 3-point line. Middleton's awareness on the perimeter and effort to close down space will be crucial if Milwaukee Bucks are to win this game.

On the other side of the floor, Khris Middleton is himself going to be a major scoring threat for the Brookly Nets, making Joe Harris' job that much more difficult.

#2 Jrue Holiday vs James Harden

Houston Rockets v New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden started his Brooklyn Nets career with a bang, becoming only the 1st player in NBA history to register a triple-double on debut. In the win against Orlando Magic, Harden had 32 points, along with 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

The game could very well come down to how effective Milwaukee Bucks offseason acquisition Jrue Holiday will be in slowing down the Beard.

James Harden might be a liability on defense, which Holiday will be expected to take advantage of. However, the final result will come down to how quiet Milwaukee Bucks can keep Harden and how effective can Holiday be going up against him on both sides of the floor.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks

Tonight's main highlight will be seeing Kevin Durant go up against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both these superstars will be eager to get their respective franchise into the NBA Finals this season. Giannis who is the reigning two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, currently has the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the Eastern Conference

Meanwhile Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is looking like his previous self and hasn't scored below 20 points in any game this season. In the 10 games played, he has dropped 30+ points in 3 games and recently led the Brooklyn Nets to victory with a phenomenal 42-point performance against the Orlando Magic.

This matchup is the most important one in the game and will decide the outcome of the game. Expect both these superstars to drop big numbers in tonight's Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets game.

