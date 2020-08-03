Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Match Preview - August 4th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, 1:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 11 PM IST)

Venue: VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are currently 1-1 in the NBA bubble. Coming fresh off of a victory against Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets will compete against Milwaukee Bucks without their entire roster in Orlando. Milwaukee Bucks on the other hand, will be hungry for a win after an embarassing defeat at the hands of Houston Rockets.

This game is expected to be heavily one sinded in favour of top seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks lost to Houston Rockets on Sunday night and the key reason behind the loss was underwhelming defense, especially by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Offensively, Bucks need a scoring redistribution as the burden fell entirely on the shoulders of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez other than Giannis.

However, Milwaukee Bucks stand a chance to redeem themselves in the upcoming match against Brooklyn Nets with an extra push on the defensive end. Eric Bledsow and Pat Connaughton are on day-to-day status and whether they will play in the upcoming match is entirely coach's decision.

Key Player- Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets

The reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a +10.31 RPM, highest in the league this season. He has recorded 30-point double-doubles with impressive assist numbers in the Bubble so far but is lagging on the defensive end. But his dominant post presence will be key to Milwaukee's victory against Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets are crippled by injuries this season with 7 players out for rest of the season including All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. They are currently on 8th position in the eastern conference competing with Washington Wizards for a playoff spot in these seeding games. They don't have an impressive resume to be real championship contendors, however, for now Bubble record is same as Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player- Caris LeVert

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Caris LeVert scored 34 points and 7 rebounds against Washington Wizards on Sunday and will prove to be a key player against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. He has been extremely consistent through out the season with 41.4% efficiency.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Joe Harris, Lance Thomas, Jarrette Allen, Caris LeVert, Tyler Johnson

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Match Prediction

Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets played one game earlier in the season. Even though Brooklyn Nets had Kyrie Irving, Bucks came away with a blowout win. Upcoming match will certainly be a lot more difficult for Nets without Kyrie Irving against the eatern conference top seed. Like in January, Milwaukee Bucks are expected to record a double-digit win in this match as well.

Where to watch Bucks vs Nets?

Regional broadcast of the match will be available on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Yes TV. However, this game will not be televised on national TV. You can also live stream the match via the NBA League Pass.

