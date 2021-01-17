Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an electric showdown between two powerhouses in the East, the soaring Milwaukee Bucks take on the rejuvenated Brooklyn Nets in a 2020-21 NBA match-up.

All eyes will be on the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo taking on the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden in an epic battle between the top contenders in the East this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has carried the Milwaukee Bucks on his shoulders and has got them on a roll with a five-game winning streak.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best record in the East ahead and will look to take a big win on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets have been in the limelight this season, as they gave the 'beard' James Harden in a 122-115 win against the Orlando Magic. In the game, Harden provided a glimpse of what this season could be like when he takes over as a facilitator in offense.

Harden dropped a triple-double to start things off in style; however, Kevin Durant was largely anonymous despite making bucket after bucket for a team-high 42 points on the night.

James Harden's debut with the Nets:



32 Pts

12 Reb

14 Ast

4 Stl

1 Blk



A new era in Brooklyn 👏 pic.twitter.com/KB3OVDTpo0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

It could be a while before the Brooklyn Nets' big three takes center stage. That is because head coach Steve Nash told the media that Kyrie Irving will have to participate in a few training sessions before hitting the floor and is thus likely to miss the game against the Miwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, January 18th, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Tuesday 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been tearing it up under the leadership of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is playing phenomenal basketball this season. The Milwaukee Bucks are the top team to beat in the East and may not allow a new ensemble like the Brooklyn Nets to steal their limelight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are one of the top duos in the league; with a combined average of 48 points. Overall, the Milwaukee Bucks have five players scoring in double digits this season.

The Greek Freak (31 PTS) delivered another dominant performance last night! 🦌



Catch the re-air of Bucks-Mavericks at 2:30pm ET! pic.twitter.com/xHsIkAq5DI — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 16, 2021

Jrue Holiday, the newest addition to the Milwaukee Bucks roster, will be eager to have a big performance against the Brooklyn Nets and help his side take the win.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo eyes the defense of the Detroit Pistons .

This matchup is potentially a preview of what could be a thrilling series in the postseason later in the year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks would aim to make a statement by throwing down the hammer on the Nets with a huge performance that sets the tone for their season.

The Greek Freak continues to impress with another MVP-caliber season, averaging 26.6 points, ten rebounds and 5.2 assists in 12 games. He is shooting the ball at lights out 52% from the field. However, he needs to improve from the free-throw line.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets announced their arrival on the big stage with a convincing win in their first game featuring James Harden.

Harden came out with a purpose and threw dimes that had fans in a frenzy. as he posted an impressive triple-double on his debut night. Kevin Durant was also dropping bombs from all over the floor for a season-high 42 points.

Most points scored in a player's first 10 games as a Net.



Most points scored by a Net in his first 10 games of a season.



📼 | @KDTrey's first 40-piece as a Net pic.twitter.com/GI0rbGtptM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets will be coming in with their big guns against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. However, they will face a real challenge in this matchup. as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are no pushover.

Thus the game could be nothing short of an epic clash, considering the MVP attributes of the three superstars.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden warms up before the first half against the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center .

James Harden backed his talk about being unselfish with an epic performance, where he made plays galore for his new teammates. He allowed the game to come to him and let his shots fly when he knew it was his turn.

If James Harden continues to play this role in a team with prolific scorers like KD and Kyrie Irving, the sky could be the limit for the Brooklyn Nets this campaign.

On his debut, Harden scored 32 points on 44.4% shooting from the floor. He also dished out 14 assists and got his hands on 12 rebounds in 40 minutes while also registering four steals and one block for the night.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Bruce Brown, G James Harden, SF Joe Harris, PF Kevin Durant, C DeAndre Jordan.

Bucks vs Nets Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will be rolling in with momentum behind them. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been firing on all cylinders this season and is unlikely to back down against the Brookyln Nets.

On the other hand, the Brookyln Nets are flying high with a beautiful display of team basketball in their first game with James Harden on the floor.

Durant has been clutch and will be determined to one-up Antetokounmpo in this much-anticipated game. With Harden playing the way he is, he could be one to watch out for.

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to take this one in a close affair that could go down to the wire.

Where to watch Bucks vs Nets?

The Bucks-Nets game will be televised nationally on the TNT network. Fans can also live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.