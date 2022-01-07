Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday, January 7. Both teams met on opening night of the 2021-22 season. Milwaukee reigned supreme in that encounter, as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead the way for a stunning win.

Things have been working extremely well for the Bucks since then. They have an impressive 25-15 record and are one of the favorites to come out of the East. However, having lost two games in a row, the team is desperate for a win. The Bucks will need to put in a good effort if they are to get the better of the Nets.

Brooklyn come into this game on the back of an impressive win against the Indiana Pacers. Kyrie Irving scored 22 points in his season debut, and it was a great sign for the team. However, the 29-year-old will not feature in this matchup because vaccine mandates in New York don't allow unvaccinated players to participate in games. In his absence, the team will need Kevin Durant and James Harden to deliver big performances and lead the Nets to a win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 7, 8:30 PM ET [Saturday, January 8, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks, currently third in the East, are only a few games behind the second seed Brooklyn Nets. A victory would be huge for them, as it would add more pressure on Brooklyn. However, coming into this game, the Bucks face a wide array of injury problems that could make things extremely difficult for them. But despite all of that, the Bucks will go all guns blazing as they attempt to pull out a win in this encounter.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in top form this season. He is listed as probable but will most likely play given that the game is against the Brooklyn Nets. The 27-year-old is averaging 27.9 PPG and 11.5 RPG on 53.7% shooting from the field. With players like Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen ruled out, the team will need Giannis to put in a big performance if they are to get the better of the Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks #NBAAllStar



30 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST Another double-double in the books for @Giannis_An34 30 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST Another double-double in the books for @Giannis_An34. #NBAAllStar 30 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST https://t.co/xNVOVmI2k4

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Nwora, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most stacked rosters in the NBA. However, their season has been marred by injuries and covid protocols. Despite all these adversities, the team has a 24-12 record and is second in the Eastern Conference. They were given a further boost when Kyrie Irving finally rejoined the team. This will take some of the burden off Kevin Durant and James Harden. With the Bucks listing several of their key players unavailable, the Nets will be hoping to capitalize and put in a great performance at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Never count us out Never count us out https://t.co/ysY1N7fXZq

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the NBA this season. He leads the league in scoring and is also playing with very high efficiency. The 33-year-old averages 30.0 PPG on 51.8% shooting from the field. Durant has also shown excellence on the defensive end this season and has led the team brilliantly in the absence of their other stars. Going up against the Bucks, Durant has always put up great performances. He will be looking to continue that trend and lead his team to victory in this game at home.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Patty Mills, F - Kevin Durant, F - LaMarcus Aldridge, C - Nic Claxton

Bucks vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets won't have a full roster for this matchup. Kyrie Irving will definitely be out as he is ineligible to play in this game. But with their remaining available players and Kevin Durant performing the way he has this season, the Nets look like favorites to come out with a win.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Nets game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Bucks vs Nets game will nationally be telecast on ESPN and locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Yes Network.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra