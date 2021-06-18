Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Match Preview - June 19th, 2021 | Game 7, 2021 NBA Playoffs

After a grueling six games, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will battle it out one last time this season to determine which team advances to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Bucks decimated the Nets 104-89 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 at Barclays Center on Saturday.

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points on the night to help the Milwaukee Bucks level the series 3-3 to avoid yet another early exit from the NBA playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant waged a lone for the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 32 points as James Harden (17 points) continued to play with caution because of his hamstring injury. The Nets' third star, Kyrie Irving, missed the second straight game of the series due to an ankle injury he suffered in Game 5.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks | Game 7, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Saturday, June 19th, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (June 20th, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks should be proud of themselves for the way they performed in Game 6, rectifying the errors they have made throughout the series. The Bucks played to their strengths, attacking the paint ruthlessly, grabbing 15 offensive boards and scoring 46 points in that area. They were at their absolute best on defense, led by veteran PJ Tucker at that end.

Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetkounmpo, in particular, made the necessary adjustments to make sure his team doesn't endure another heartbreak in the postseason. All of his points came from inside the arc, with the "Greek Freak" not attempting a single shot from deep.

Meanwhile, his partner in crime, Khris Middleton, shot 11-of-16 from the floor and converted five of the seven three-pointers the Milwaukee Bucks made on the night to post a playoff career-high 38 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks' strong comeback in the last match does make them look more lethal at the moment. Having said that, it is of utmost importance that they replicate that performance and adapt to in-game situations to have a chance of qualifying for the next round.

Kevin Durant said the Bucks did a good job responding to the Nets' runs with runs of their own: "I felt like we were right there. We just couldn't get over the hump." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 18, 2021

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks thrive when Giannis Antetokounmpo sets the tone right from the get-go. Game 6 was a great example of how he can create the energy that is required in crunch matches.

Giannis collected 17 boards, with five of them coming on the offensive end. He also got to the foul line 10 times, which proved to be vital in helping the Bucks win that contest.

GIANNIS DROPS THE HAMMER.



HE DON’T WANNA GO HOME



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/XSbbC9jhFZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

He looked more composed than ever, which ultimately helped the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks players play their best game of the series so far. Big matches like the upcoming Game 7 need a team's best player to step up, thus making Giannis the key player for Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Brook Lopez.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have done an exemplary job of staying competitive in this series despite being hit hard by injuries right from Game 1. They have capitalized on the Milwaukee Bucks' mistakes so far, and that is one of the things they will have to continue doing to clinch the series on Saturday.

However, the Bucks showed tremendous improvements in the last match, something the Brooklyn Nets should be wary of ahead of Game 7. Having said that, Steve Nash's men will need to work on their problems, starting with the performances of the role players on the team.

The likes of Joe Harris, Jeff Green and Landry Shamet will need to step up to give the Brooklyn Nets a healthy chance to win Game 7.

The Brooklyn Nets will also have to shoot the ball well from beyond the arc. It acts as an effective weapon against the Milwaukee Bucks, who get baited into attempting more threes themselves, which they haven't been efficient at converting so far.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

If not for Kevin Durant playing every second of Game 5, the Brooklyn Nets would have probably been sent home by now. Durant has shown why he is one of the best players in the world in this series and will need to put up a humungous performance to help his side get through to the next round.

Kevin Durant in the playoffs so far:



33.1 PPG

9.1 RPG

4.4 APG

1.8 BPG

1.7 SPG

52% FG

42% 3P

88% FT



Legendary. pic.twitter.com/Bf1jT2FPRs — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2021

If KD does get going, it will be a daunting task for the Milwaukee Bucks to overcome the Brooklyn Nets in Saturday evening's matchup.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction

The series was expected to be a close contest, and it has turned out to be exactly the way everyone, including NBA analysts, players and fans, imagined it to be.

Both teams will be expected to play with high intensity and physicality throughout Game 7, a brand of play that has been on display since Game 1.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off their best game of the series, while the Brooklyn Nets will be banking on home court advantage, making it difficult to pick a winner. However, the Bucks' resurgence in the last match will provide them with momentum to enter the tie as the favorites by the smallest of margins.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Game 7

Gam 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass with a subscription.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava