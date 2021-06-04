Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Match Preview - June 5th, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will square off in Game 1 of their semi-final series in the 2021 NBA playoffs at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.

Both teams dominated their first-round opponents. The Bucks swept the Miami Heat 4-0, while the Nets demolished the Boston Celtics 4-1 to make their first semi-final appearance since the 2013-14 season.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 5th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks made a statement by sweeping the Miami Heat 4-0 and are looking hungrier than ever in their search for postseason success.

They fired on all cylinders and have looked like one of the most well-balanced teams in the 2021 NBA playoffs. The fact that they are the only team to make a clean sweep in round one of the ongoing playoffs is a great testament to that.

The Milwaukee Bucks were lethal at both ends of the floor. They had the best +/- (+20.5) among all teams in the playoffs. They scored 118.5 points on average and restricted the Miami Heat to just 98 points per game. The Bucks' rebounding has been commendable as well. They rank first in offensive, defensive and overall rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, in a poor showing from the deep in Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat, the Bucks shot just 5 of 31. But the Milwaukee Bucks improved and shot 48 threes in their last three games, including 22 in Game 2. Their bench has been highly effective so far, so coach Mike Budonholzer will hope the team can replicate their first-round performance against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday lifted the Milwaukee Bucks as an all-round team with his impact at both ends of the floor. He had the highest +/- (24.5) for the team in the first round against the Heat and was instrumental in keeping their best player Jimmy Butler quiet throughout the four games. Holiday averaged 15.3 points and a team-high 9.8 assists per contest in the series.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be tasked with guarding Kevin Durant for most of the game, Holiday will have to take care of either James Harden or Kyrie Irving. Harden has carried out the role of a facilitator for the Brooklyn Nets with aplomb. So limiting him as much as possible could be the key for the Bucks to capitalize on their homecourt advantage against Steve Nash's men.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Pat Connaughton l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most feared teams this season, owing to the presence of their 'big three' of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. All three players sizzled in the first round. They combined for 426 of 617 points scored by the Nets during the series.

KD from the spot.

KAI from the spot.

Harden from the spot.



The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the best offensive teams among all playoff pariticipants. They ranked first in offensive rating (128), second in % of field goals scored (49.6) and first in three-point shooting (42.6%) in the first round. However, their defense remains questionable, as they allowed the Celtics to score 115 points per game, despite their opponents being without multiple starters.

The Brooklyn Nets will rely heavily on their 'big-three' to produce huge offensive performances against the Milwaukee Bucks, who will look to capitalize on the Nets' weak defense.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden

James Harden's absence in the last two regular-season games between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks was a key factor in the latter winning the back-to-back mini-series. Harden will be crucial in helping the Nets settle at both ends of the floor.

The 'Beard' averaged 27.8 points, 10.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds, two steals and one block per contest against the Celtics in round one. He had the best +/- (15.2) by any Nets player. The Brooklyn Nets will rely on Harden heavily in this contest, as he can create a lot of opportunities to score, make shots himself and also provide help at the defensive end.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - James Harden l Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin.

Bucks vs Nets Prediction

Both the Bucks and the Nets are two of the best teams in the league at the moment, so this game or the series could go either way. The Milwaukee Bucks were more dominant in the first round, though. They are also a better all-round side, which gives them a slight advantage, making them the favorites for this game.

However, the Brooklyn Nets offense has proved to be overwhelming for most teams this season. So if they can overcome the Milwaukee Bucks' defense early on, they will fancy their chances of winning the game.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Nets Game 1?

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will be televised nationally on TNT. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

