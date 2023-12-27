Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Dec. 27, 2023

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Brooklyn Nets on December 27, 2023. The Bucks are currently 22-8, while the Nets are 15-15. The game is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Riding a 12-win game surge, the Milwaukee Bucks aim to extend their dominance against the Brooklyn Nets, who desperately seek a lifeline after six losses in their last nine games.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets have a competitive history. In the regular season, the Bucks have won 111 out of 188 games, while the Nets have emerged victorious on 77 occasions.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets predictions, previews, and betting tips

Moneyline: Bucks (-160) vs. Nets (+140)

Spread: Bucks (-3.5) vs. Nets (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Bucks (O 239.5) vs. Nets (U 240.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets preview

The Bucks are favoured by three points, with an over/under of 240.5 points.

The Nets' recent losses and back-to-back games may favour the Bucks. The game is anticipated to be closely contested, with the potential for high-scoring performances from key players on both teams.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start as the PG, Malik Beasley with SG, Khris Middleton as SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo as PF, and Brook Lopez at center.

Spencer Dinwiddie will start as the PG, Mikal Bridges with SG, Cam Thomas as SF, Cameron Johnson as PF, and Nicolas Claxton at center for the Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo's over/under for points is set at 31.5 points. The odds for him scoring over 31.5 and under 31.5 points are at 1.87. His season-scoring average is 30.6 points per game.

Damian Lillard has averaged 33.6 points and assists and has hit over 40% of the time. In the last 10 games, he has hit over 50% of the time.

The over/under for Mikal Bridges' points in the next game against the Milwaukee Bucks is 21.5 points. Against the Bucks, Bridges has historically averaged a modest 14.9 points. That's well below his current over/under of 21.5 and aligns with predictions of under 22.5 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks are favoured to win against the Brooklyn Nets on December 27. The Bucks have been in good form this season and have won the last three meetings against the Nets. However, the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (Questionable) due to a calf issue could be a factor to consider.

The Nets have seen an upturn in form in recent games, winning their last two matches, but both victories came against the Detroit Pistons, currently the weakest team in the league. The Nets are also playing the second game of a back-to-back, which could favour the Bucks.

The game is expected to be closely contested, with the potential for high-scoring performances from key players on both teams. However, the over has only hit in three of the last 10 games for the Nets. Overall, the Bucks are predicted to win and cover the spread.