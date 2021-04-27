Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 27th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to avoid a season series sweep against the Charlotte Hornets when the two sides meet tonight at Spectrum Center.

The Bucks are struggling to find consistency, though, winning just two of their last five games. They lost against the Atlanta Hawks 111-104 in their last outing. The Milwaukee Bucks performed really well until the first half and led by eight points at the start of the third quarter.

However, a late surge by the Hawks took the game away, which saw the Bucks getting outscored by 14 points in the last quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 31 points, while Khris Middleton added 23 points on the night.

The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, have finally rediscovered their mojo, winning two games on the trot ahead of this contest. They blew away the Boston Celtics 125-104 in their last game, as four of their starters scored 20+ points on the night.

The Hornets took control early on in the match and shot 50.5% from the field, including 21-of-43 three-pointers to seal a comfortable win. Devonte Graham led the charge for the team with 24 points and nine assists on the night.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets - Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Rodions Kurucs and P.J. Tucker as day-to-day for this game. The former is dealing with a bicep injury, while the latter has an ankle problem. Their inclusion in the lineup will be a game-time decision, as per reports.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets have many players listed on the injury report.

Gordon Hayward has been dealing with a long-term foot injury and is expected to be out until May 4th. LaMelo Ball is another player who has been out for a long time but is likely to return sooner than expected. He was ruled out because of a wrist injury but could make his comeback in the coming few weeks.

Malik Monk and Nate Darling are listed as day-to-day and their inclusion in the lineup will be a game-time decision. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries at the moment.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets - Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to play their regular starting five, with Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo as the two guards, while Khris Middleton, Giannis, and Brook Lopez will be the three frontcourt players.

The likes of Bryn Forbes, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are expected to play the most minutes amongst the Milwaukee Bucks' reserves.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to field the same starting five they did in their last game.

Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier will likely be the two guards, while Cody Martin and Miles Bridges will play as the two forwards. P.J. Washington has played exceptionally at five and will probably retain his place as the starting center.

From the reserves, Brad Wanamaker, Bismack Biyombo, and Jaden McDaniels are likely to play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets - Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - Devonte Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Cody Martin l Power Forward - Miles Bridges l Center - P.J. Washington.