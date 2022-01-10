Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 10th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will head over to North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 10th, in what is the second installment of back-to-back meetings between the two teams.

The Hornets emerged as winners in Sunday night's game, beating Milwaukee 114-106. The Hornets are now 21-19 on the season and find themselves on a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, last night's defeat saw the Bucks see falling to 26-16, Milwaukee has now lost three of their last four games.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Jrue Holiday will continue to feature on the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks will have a number of key players to mention in their injury report ahead of their repeat matchup against the Hornets.

Primarily featuring injuries within their guard rotation, the Bucks will see Jrue Holiday kept out of the lineup with an ankle injury. Although the extent of the injury has been listed as day-to-day, Holiday has been ruled out for this game.

Under health and safety protocols, Milwaukee will see Grayson Allen and George Hill out for this game. They are expected to clear quarantine soon, but might require a period of re-conditioning before they are available to play again.

Although Pat Connaughton is also on the injury report under health and safety protocols, the Bucks have listed him as "questionable" instead of "out" for this game.

Pat Connaughton (protocol)- Questionable

Grayson Allen (protocol)- Out

George Hill (protocol)- Out

Jrue Holiday (ankle)- Out

In more frustrating news, the Bucks will also see guard Donte DiVincenzo return to the injury report. DiVincenzo was sidelined with an ankle injury last week and is only expected to make a return late-January.

Long-term injuries mean Brook Lopez will continue to be out of the rotation. as the big recovers from back surgery. He remains out indefinitely.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets will have the majority of their primary rotation in place. The only name on their injury report will be Vernon Carey Jr., who has been listed as "out" under the league's health and safety protocols.

He is set to clear protocols soon and will then undergo re-conditioning prior to joining the rotation.

Overall, the Hornets are one of the healthiest teams in the league at the moment.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action

The Milwaukee Bucks will head into Monday's game with a severely depleted backcourt. Both of their primary point guards have been ruled out, which means the Bucks will be missing a pure playmaker when they take on the Hornets.

At the shooting guard spot, the Bucks have lost three options due to injury or health and safety protocols. However, with the availability of Wesley Matthews, the side will be forced to start the veteran at point guard alongside Khris Middleton.

Milwaukee will feature a frontcourt trio of Jordan Nwora at small forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo at power forward and Bobby Portis at center. While this is very similar to their traditional lineup, the Bucks' current situation will force Giannis or Middleton to become the primary floor general on the night.

Coming off the bench, Milwaukee are likely to see significant minutes from Rodney Hood, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Semi Ojeleye.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball attempts to drive past a defender

The Charlotte Hornets will feature a healthy roster as they head into Monday night's matchup. With a well-established starting five, the Hornets will certainly boast greater odds of winning this game.

The Hornets' starting backcourt will feature the duo of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. With Ball handling the playmaking duties, Rozier is often given the freedom to play off-the-ball and score.

Charlotte will continue with the frontcourt trio of Miles Bridges at small forward, Gordon Hayward at power forward and Mason Plumlee at center. Although this makes for a slightly undersized lineup, the overall pace with which the Hornets play makes this rotation extremely dynamic.

Coming off the bench, the Hornets are likely to give the most minutes to PJ Washington and Caleb Martin. Kelly Oubre Jr. may also see a significant amount of time to provide some quick scoring and defensive stability.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting 5’s

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Wesley Matthews | G - Khris MIddleton | F - Jordan Nwora | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee

