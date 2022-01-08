Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday.

The Bucks are coming off an impressive 121-109 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup and bagged 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis both recorded 20-point games. The shorthanded Milwaukee side saw six players scoring in double-digits as they rounded off a brilliant team effort.

Meanwhile, the Hornets snapped a two-game skid by defeating the Detroit Pistons 140-111 in their last game. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a team-high 32 points off the bench, while LaMelo Ball had a 12-point, 12-assist double-double as the duo led Charlotte to their 20th win of the campaign in style. The Michael Jordan-owned franchise made a whopping 59% of their shots from the field and 24 3-pointers on the night.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks have six players ruled out due to Covid protocols or injuries. Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and George Hill are in quarantine, while Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez will miss the game as they recover from their respective injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Jrue Holiday Out Covid protocols Pat Connaughton Out Covid protocols George Hill Out Covid protocols Grayson Allen Out Covid protocols Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle injury Brook Lopez Out Back injury recovery

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Hornets injury report features only one player. Vernon Carey Jr. has been ruled out for this game as he is in the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Name Status Reason Vernon Carey Jr. Out COVID-19 protocols

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Wesley Matthews and Jordan Nwora started as guards, while Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis were the three frontcourt players.

Rodney Hood, Langston Galloway and Sandro Mamukeshavili will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are likely to deploy their regular starting lineup featuring LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier as guards and Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Mason Plumlee as the three frontcourt players.

Kelly Oubre Jr., PJ Washington and Jaden McDaniels will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard - Jordan Nwora; Small Forward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier; Small Forward - Gordon Hayward; Power Forward - Miles Bridges; Center - Mason Plumlee.

Edited by David Nyland