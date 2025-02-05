  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Feb 05, 2025 13:00 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season (Image Source: Imagn)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road Wednesday to face the Charlotte Hornets. The two Eastern Conference teams have contrasting records, with Milwaukee sitting fifth in the standings at 26-22 record, while Charlotte is 14th with a 12-35 record.

Although the Bucks have a better record, they have their own struggles, currently on a four-game losing streak and splitting their last 10 games 5-5. Their most recent game was a lopsided 125-96 loss to the OKC Thunder on Monday, where Ryan Rollins led Milwaukee with 16 points in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Hornets are on a five-game losing streak and have won just three of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 124-114 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday, where Miles Bridges led Charlotte with a triple-double of 24 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

also-read-trending Trending

The two Eastern Conference teams have met each other 131 times, with Milwaukee holding a 70-61 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with the series tied 1-1.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

They last met on Nov. 23, when the Bucks won 125-119 behind Antetokounmpo’s 32 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. LaMelo Ball had 50 points and 10 assists for the Hornets.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports

Bucks injury report for Feb. 5

The Bucks are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Khris Middleton (ankles) and Brook Lopez (back) are probable, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (groin) and Bobby Portis (personal) are questionable.

Hornets injury report for Feb. 5

Vasilije Micic (left ankle soreness) is questionable for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball (ankle sprain), Tre Mann (disc irritation), Cody Martin (sports hernia), Brandon Miller (right wrist), Josh Okogie (left hamstring) and Grant Williams (right ACL) are out.

Here’s a look at the Milwaukee Bucks' and Charlotte Hornets’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 5.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups and depth chart

Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDamian Lillard (DD)AJ GreenRyan Rollins
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Gary Trent Jr.Khris Middleton (DD)
SFTaurean PrinceKhris Middleton (DD)Andre Jackson Jr.
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (DD)Bobby Portis (DD)Taurean Prince
CBrook Lopez (DD)Bobby Portis (DD)Giannis Antetokounmpo (DD)

*DD indicates day-to-day

Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGVasilije Micic (DD)KJ SimpsonIsaiah Wong
SGNick Smith Jr.Seth CurryIsaiah Wong
SFJosh GreenNick Smith Jr.Tidjane Salaun
PFMiles BridgesDaQuan JeffriesTidjane Salaun
CMark WilliamsMoussa DiabateTaj Gibson

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets game will tip off at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center. The game will be broadcast locally on FDSNSE-CHA/TV 64 and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी