Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road Wednesday to face the Charlotte Hornets. The two Eastern Conference teams have contrasting records, with Milwaukee sitting fifth in the standings at 26-22 record, while Charlotte is 14th with a 12-35 record.

Although the Bucks have a better record, they have their own struggles, currently on a four-game losing streak and splitting their last 10 games 5-5. Their most recent game was a lopsided 125-96 loss to the OKC Thunder on Monday, where Ryan Rollins led Milwaukee with 16 points in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Hornets are on a five-game losing streak and have won just three of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 124-114 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday, where Miles Bridges led Charlotte with a triple-double of 24 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

The two Eastern Conference teams have met each other 131 times, with Milwaukee holding a 70-61 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with the series tied 1-1.

They last met on Nov. 23, when the Bucks won 125-119 behind Antetokounmpo’s 32 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. LaMelo Ball had 50 points and 10 assists for the Hornets.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports

Bucks injury report for Feb. 5

The Bucks are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Khris Middleton (ankles) and Brook Lopez (back) are probable, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (groin) and Bobby Portis (personal) are questionable.

Hornets injury report for Feb. 5

Vasilije Micic (left ankle soreness) is questionable for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball (ankle sprain), Tre Mann (disc irritation), Cody Martin (sports hernia), Brandon Miller (right wrist), Josh Okogie (left hamstring) and Grant Williams (right ACL) are out.

Here’s a look at the Milwaukee Bucks' and Charlotte Hornets’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 5.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups and depth chart

Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard (DD) AJ Green Ryan Rollins SG Andre Jackson Jr. Gary Trent Jr. Khris Middleton (DD) SF Taurean Prince Khris Middleton (DD) Andre Jackson Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (DD) Bobby Portis (DD) Taurean Prince C Brook Lopez (DD) Bobby Portis (DD) Giannis Antetokounmpo (DD)

*DD indicates day-to-day

Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Vasilije Micic (DD) KJ Simpson Isaiah Wong SG Nick Smith Jr. Seth Curry Isaiah Wong SF Josh Green Nick Smith Jr. Tidjane Salaun PF Miles Bridges DaQuan Jeffries Tidjane Salaun C Mark Williams Moussa Diabate Taj Gibson

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets game will tip off at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center. The game will be broadcast locally on FDSNSE-CHA/TV 64 and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

