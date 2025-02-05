  • home icon
  Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 05, 2025 08:46 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025

With the trade deadline approaching, NBA action continues with a Wednesday night Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup, part of an 11-game slate.

This will mark the third and final meeting between the two teams this season, with each having won one game apiece in their previous matchups.

Here’s a preview of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets game, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Bucks (-397) vs. Hornets (+305)

Spread: Bucks -9.5 (-110) vs. Hornets +9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bucks o219.5 (-110) vs. Hornets u219.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

The Bucks enter this matchup on a four-game losing streak, their longest skid since dropping six straight to open the season. Their recent struggles include losses to the Trail Blazers, Spurs, Grizzlies and Thunder, finishing their six-game stretch against Western Conference teams with a disappointing 1-5 record.

Now, they return to the Eastern Conference to take on the Hornets, marking the second game of their three-game road trip. This matchup presents an opportunity for Milwaukee, as Charlotte is also struggling, having lost five consecutive games, including a 10-point defeat to the Wizards in their most recent outing.

Further complicating matters for the Hornets, star guard LaMelo Ball remains sidelined as he continues treatment for a left ankle sprain.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups

With the trade deadline looming, potential deals could alter rosters, but here are the expected starters for tonight’s game:

Bucks

G - Damian Lillard | G - AJ Green | F - Taurean Prince | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Hornets

G - Vasilije Micic | G - Nick Smith Jr. | F - Josh Green | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mark Williams

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets betting props

  • Damian Lillard O/U: 25.5 points. Bet the over, given the Hornets’ poor perimeter defense.
  • Mark Williams O/U: 19.5 points. Bet the under, given the Bucks’ strong frontline.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction

With Milwaukee expected to have their stars back after resting them in their loss to OKC, we anticipate a dominant performance from the Bucks, securing a double-digit win, regardless of any potential trade deadline moves affecting player availability.

