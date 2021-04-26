Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Charlotte Hornets in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday after a loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks came up trumps against the Philadelphia 76ers twice and beat the Phoenix Suns in recent games. They now enter an easier run of fixtures and will look to gain some momentum leading to the playoffs.

The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, are grappling with multiple injuries to key players like LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk. The likes of Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham got the job done in the Hornets' last meeting against the Boston Celtics, though.

The best of last night in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/gup1wysaKA — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 26, 2021

Match Details

Fixture – Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, April 27th; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, April 24th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have seen some characteristically dominant performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo after he has returned from an injury layoff. Jrue Holiday’s defensive performances have been top-notch as well, while Khris Middleton is also fit and firing.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to return to winning ways and have a largely injury-free roster. Their only notable absentee for their match against the Charlotte Hornets is PJ Tucker.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting at almost 60% this season and has put up some extraordinary numbers.

Antetokounmpo's performances since the All-Star break have put him in the reckoning for a third straight MVP award. He produced 31 points and 14 rebounds in his last appearance, despite Bucks losing against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Greek Freak has produced impressive stats as he did in the last two seasons. Considering his stellar form, the Milwaukee Bucks will look for a deep run in the postseason.

The Greek Freak filled the stat sheet:



31 PTS | 14 REB | 4 AST | 11/17 FG pic.twitter.com/7kPqrFAfyq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 26, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets will count on Terry Rozier in the absence of multiple stars.

The Charlotte Hornets are grappling with injuries but look to be heading for the play-in tournament.

The Hornets are on a 2-game winning streak, with three players registering double-doubles in their win against the Boston Celtics. That includes Rozier, PJ Washington and Cody Martin; Devonte’ Graham registered 24 points and nine assists, while Miles Bridges scored 20.

Key Player – Terry Rozier

As the Charlotte Hornets proved against the Boston Celtics, they have multiple offensive threats capable of hurting opponents despite the plethora of missing players.

One such player is Terry Rozier, who is producing more than 20 points per game along with 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists; he has also been efficient at the defensive end of the court.

Considering the injuries afflicting his team's roster, Terry Rozier will have to come up with the goods against a strong Milwaukee Bucks side that has produced some of their best offensive basketball in recent weeks.

Devonte': 24 PTS, 9 AST

PJ: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST

Terry: 21 PT, 11 AST, 5 REB

Miles: 20 PTS, 6 REB

Cody M: 13 PTS, 10 REB#HiveStats | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/ETs6thANMz — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 25, 2021

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devonte Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Miles Bridges l Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Center - Vernon Carey Jr.

Bucks vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in decent form despite their loss in their last match. They have a largely injury-free roster and will be against a Charlotte Hornets team that has struggled defensively in recent weeks.

The Hornets are missing multiple stars and are the clear underdogs in this matchup.

Where to watch Bucks vs Hornets?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets game will be shown locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.