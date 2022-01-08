Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference matchup at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, January 8. In their previous encounter between the two teams earlier this season, the Bucks were the team that edged out a narrow win. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points that night and also hit the game-winner to secure a victory for the Bucks.

The team has been brilliant since then. With Giannis, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton leading from the front. Meanwhile, players like Jordan Nwora and Bobby Portis have also put on a strong showing throughout the season. Milwaukee come into this game after securing a stunning win over the Nets, which will give them all the confidence they need in this encounter.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks We have won the last 4 regular-season games vs. Nets. We have won the last 4 regular-season games vs. Nets. https://t.co/e3djzrtwrv

However, the Hornets are not a team that will prove to be easy an win for the Bucks. Charlotte will undoubtedly put up a good fight with the likes of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges on the floor, both of whom have been stunning for them this season. In the last game against the Bucks, Ball had a big game, scoring a career-high 36 points.

However, his efforts fell short as Giannis showed up when it mattered most. Ball will look to seek revenge over that narrow 127-125 loss, while putting on a show against the Bucks at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, January 8, 8:00 PM ET [Sunday, January 9, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up the pace after a slow start to their season. They have risen to third place in the East, and currently hold a 26-15 record. In their most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis led the way for them as he scored 31 points while shooting 64.7% shooting from the field.

The team played without Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen, but nothing seemed to deter them on the night as they handed the Nets a 121-109 loss.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks The bench loved this one from Giannis. The bench loved this one from Giannis. https://t.co/NVm1iUozjD

A win in the game against the Hornets would certainly be a big boost for the Bucks, as this will help them put further pressure on the Nets, who occupy second spot in the East. Giannis, who is at the top of the MVP ladder, will also be hoping to continue his stellar run and prove to everyone why he deserves to be this year's MVP.

Key Player - Gianns Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a man on a mission this season. Since winning the championship last season, Giannis has been a lot more determined, adding a few more facets to his game. His mid-range shot has improved along with his continued excellence in the paint, Giannis can now also shoot jumpers.

He is currently averaging 28.0 PPG in 32 appearances. The Greek Freak will be keen on repeating his exploits in this game against the Hornets while guiding his team to their 27th win of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Wesley Matthews, G - Jordan Nwora, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets come into the game on the back of a dominant win over the Detroit Pistons. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 32 points on the night. while he shot an impressive 9-14 from three-point range. The team drained a total of 24 shots from beyond the arc, shooting at an efficiency of 57.1%.

This was Charlotte's 20th win of the season and they are now ranked eighth in the East. A win in this game would be a tough one to achieve, but the Hornets have proven that they are a unit capable of beating big teams.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young talents in the league. He has a wide array of skills and, just like his brother, has terrific court vision. Ball is averaging 19.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 7.8 APG in 33 appearances. He currently sits fifth among Eastern Conference guards in the All-Star game voting.

The Charlotte Hornets will need LaMelo Ball to have a solid outing against the Bucks if they want to have any chance of winning. His ball-handling and ability to create open looks will help the Hornets decode the Bucks defense, which has been very good this season.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Gordan Hayward, F - Miles Bridges, C - Mason Plumlee

Bucks vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks head into this game on the back of a win over fellow title-contenders, the Brooklyn.Netss. With Giannis playing the way he is, the team will be keen on getting to a win in Charlotte and adding some more pressure on the teams above them.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Hornets game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets will also be telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Southeast.

