Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Bucks winning all three previous matchups.

The Bucks (38-21) beat the Hornets (15-43) 123-85 on Tuesday at home. The Bucks' improved defense restricted the Hornets to 37.0% shooting, including 27.5% from the 3-point line, while the hosts shot at 51.7% and 40.%. The Bucks outrebounded them 51-37 and forced 13 turnovers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard logged 25 and 24 minutes, respectively. Their involvement was notably reduced during the fourth quarter, providing an opportunity for third-string players like AJ Green, Danilo Gallinari and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Bucks and the Hornets will be aired locally on the Bally Sports Network, SE-CHA and WI for home and away coverage and is included in the NBA's eight-game slate.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for home and away coverage, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Bucks -11.5 vs. Hornets +12

Moneyline: Bucks -667 vs. Hornets +530

Total over and under: Bucks O 217.5 vs. Hornets U 217.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

The Milwaukee Bucks secured their third straight victory by decisively beating the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of their home-and-home series on Tuesday.

With the win, the Bucks improved their season record to 38-21, positioning them second in the Central Division, one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the division lead. In the broader Eastern Conference standings, Milwaukee is third, trailing the Boston Celtics by 8.5 games for the conference's top spot.

Additionally, they have a comfortable five-game lead over both the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic, solidifying their standing in a guaranteed playoff position.

The Bucks have established themselves as an offensive powerhouse this season, ranking second in scoring offense with an impressive average of 121.8 points per game.

Additionally, Milwaukee has shown competence in rebounding, ranking 11th in the league by collecting 44.2 rebounds per game. However, at the defensive end, the Bucks have room for improvement. They rank 22nd in the league, allowing an average of 117.7 points per game to their opponents.

The Hornets, meanwhile, fell to 15-43 for the season, placing them fourth in the Southeast Division, 18 games behind the leading Miami Heat. They are 13th in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Philadelphia 76ers by 18 games for the last guaranteed playoff spot and the Atlanta Hawks by 13 games for the final play-in tournament position.

The Charlotte Hornets are 28th in the NBA in scoring offense, averaging 107.7 points per game. They are also 28th in rebounding, with 41.1 rebounds per contest and 24th in assists, distributing 24.8 assists per game. Defensively, the Hornets are 24th, allowing an average of 118.2 points per outing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets starting lineups

The Bucks will start Damian Lillard at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Jae Crowder at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

The Hornets, meanwhile, will start Tre Mann at PG, Cody Martin at SG, Brandon Miller at SF, Miles Bridges at PF and Nick Richards at center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. His assist prop is set at over/under 6.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, has averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists. His assist prop is set at over/under 6.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks are heavily favored to win despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines.

The Bucks are favored with a -11.5 point spread and -667 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, the Hornets are expected to go under the total point mark of 217.5, while the Bucks are predicted to cross the over mark.