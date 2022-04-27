Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls | Preview, Prediction, & Odds | Wednesday, April 27th

The Milwaukee Bucks head into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead over the Chicago Bulls. With Zach Lavine and Alex Caruso ruled out for this game, the Bulls are looking at an uphill battle in Milwaukee.

The defending champions have played well in the last two games, beating the Bulls by 20+ points in each. Tonight, the two teams square off again in a potential series clinching game for the defending champions.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview:

In Game 3, Khris Middleton sprained his MCL which ended his series. The Bucks responded in Game 4 with a huge blowout win on the road, bolstered by great performances from Grayson Allen and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The most impressive part of the Bucks' 3-1 lead is that outside of Game 4, they have shot the ball very poorly from beyond the arc.

Sharpshooters like Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton playing big minutes in the absence of Middleton should keep their momentum going.

The Milwaukee Bucks are simply a better team than Chicago, especially with the Bulls missing Lavine and Caruso tonight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will look to continue their dominance in order to close out the series.

"It was pouring last night at the United Center courtesy of Grayson."

Chicago Bulls Preview:

The Chicago Bulls will be putting a lot of faith in DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to carry the offense. The absence of Zach Lavine's production and Alex Caruso's perimeter defense may prove fatal for the Bulls.

Chicago has run into some offensive struggles in the past two games, seeing their team's field goal percentage fall below 40%. When facing a team that scores extremely efficiently, it's important to keep pace and knock down shots.

The Bulls lost the last two games by a combined 54 points; so, it's safe to say that Chicago is failing to keep pace with the Bucks. DeRozan is going to have to put on his Superman cape if Chicago wants to extend the series.

Prediction/Pick: Bucks 1H -7 (-110)

There are just too many obstacles for the short-handed Chicago Bulls. The defending champions have enough experience to take advantage of these situations. The Bucks should come out hot in front of their loyal fans and end the series tonight.

Edited by Adam Dickson