Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 22nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in the third game of their first round series. Both teams have won once apiece.

All the Bucks starters scored in double digits in Game 2, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 33 points to lead the pack. He scored 11 field goals in 20 attempts and also bagged 18 rebounds and nine assists.

However, DeMar DeRozan’s 41-point ensured the Bulls bagged a much-needed 114-110 win on the road. The Bulls were clinical at both ends of the floor, garnering seven steals and five blocks.

Game 3 of this series could be a highly entertaining match-up, with both teams displaying defensive strength. Slowing down DeRozan will be crucial for the Bucks if they hope to stand a chance of winning on the road.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Middleton's absence will add extra responsibility for Holiday and Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks will play without Khris Middleton after he sprained his left knee MCL in Game 2. George Hill is listed as out, suffering from an abdominal strain.

Player Name Status Reason Khris Middleton Out Left knee MCL Sprain George Hill Out Abdominal strain

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine will look to complement DeRozan's scoring in Game 3.

Lonzo Ball and Matt Thomas are out with a left meniscus tear and right lower leg contusion respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Left knee meniscus tear Matt Thomas Out Right lower leg contusion

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - April 22nd, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 3 -135 O 222.5 (-110) -2.5 (-105) Chicago Bulls 6 +110 U 222.5 (-110) +2.5 (-115)

Defending champions Bucks are favored to win, despite playing on the road. The Bucks are a stronger unit with Antetokounmpo at the helm, but without Khris Middleton, they could have a tough challenge.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were 24-17 on the road this season. The Bucks have averaged 111.3 against the Bulls this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 30 points in the series so far.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have averaged 101 points against the Bucks this season. The Bulls were 27-14 at home this season. Nikola Vucevic has averaged 15 rebounds in the series so far.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews could start in the backcourt, with Pat Connaughton likely to step in for Middleton at small forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the starting power forward, with Brook Lopez operating from the center.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "Khris is a huge part of this team, this organization, this city. We'll just keep rallying with him." "Khris is a huge part of this team, this organization, this city. We'll just keep rallying with him." https://t.co/PJHItizVIb

Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine should assume backcourt duties, with Caruso playing at point. DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams could fill the forward positions, with Nikola Vucevic manning the paint.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls No one is safe from DeMar's middie game. No one is safe from DeMar's middie game. https://t.co/QudECC3vp1

The Bucks have a 7-9 record without Khris Middleton this season. The Bulls have a 15-11 record against Eastern Conference teams at home this season. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 29.5 points in the series so far.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Wesley Matthews | Small Forward – Pat Connaughton | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard – Zach LaVine | Small Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward – Patrick Williams | Center – Nikola Vucevic.

