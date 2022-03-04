Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the United Center for an Eastern Conference matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 4.

In the only meeting between the two teams this season, the Bucks emerged victorious. Giannis Antetokounmpo starred for Milwaukee with 30 points to lead them to a 94-90 win on the night.

The defending champions are coming into this game off a dramatic 120-119 win over the Miami Heat.

Despite being down by 14 points with just five minutes left to play, the Bucks fought back strongly to force a comeback. The Greek Freak won a crucial jump ball with just nine seconds left to play.

Both teams were separated by only one point when the ball went to Jrue Holiday. The veteran drove the ball into the paint, securing a stunning layup to give the Bucks a win on the night.

The Bulls, meanwhile, suffered a 130-124 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine combined to score 65 points, but their efforts were not enough to stop the Hawks. Trae Young was terrific, scoring 41 points on the night.

The youngster went off in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points and nailing two clutch threes to give the Hawks a win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have not yet submitted their injury report for this game. However, their absentees from the last game, George Hill, Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton, are expected to miss this game as well due to injury.

Hill is expected to be back soon. He has returned to practice. Meanwhile, Lopez and Connaughton are expected to be out for a long stretch. If things go well, they could be back in action during the playoffs.

Player Name Status Reason Pat Connaughton Out Right Finger Injury George Hill Out Neck Soreness Brook Lopez Out Back Injury

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls have reported Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams to be out of this game due to injury. The trio are expected to be back in action for the playoffs, though.

Player Name Status Reason Alex Caruso Out Right Wrist Fracture Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Injury Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscus Tear

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks should deploy the same starting lineup that helped them get a win against the Heat.

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen should start in the backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo could man the frontcourt, while Bobby Portis starts at center. Wesley Matthews and Serge Ibaka are expected to play significant minutes off the bench.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls should use their regular starting lineup in this game against the Bucks. Ayo Dosunmu and Zach LaVine should start in the backcourt. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan could take up positions in the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic keeps his starting spot at center.

Coby White has been their best player coming off the bench, and is expected to once again have a huge impact from there.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

