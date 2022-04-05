Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center for their final meeting of the regular season on April 5th.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a 112-118 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. After losing their second consecutive game, the Bucks fell to third place in the East with a 48-30 record.

The Chicago Bulls are also coming off a loss. After suffering a 109-127 defeat to the Miami Heat, the Bulls fell to a 45-33 record for the season. They remain in fifth place in the East.

The Bucks have a 3-0 series lead against the Bulls this season. While there were injuries on both sides, Milwaukee may see the return of a key player to ensure a series sweep.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo in attendance at a Bucks game

DeAndre' Bembry and Lindell Wigginton are the only names on Milwaukee's injury report.

Bembry has been listed as out as he recovers from ankle surgery. He is sidelined for the entire season. Meanwhile, Wigginton has been sidelined with an ankle injury since early March. There is no set date for his return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probable to play against Chicago. Antetokounmpo experienced some knee soreness after the game against Dallas. Having him available gives Milwaukee a much-needed boost.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Here is the first injury report for the Bucks for Tuesday’s game against the Bulls.



Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Player Name: Status: Reason: DeAndre' Bembry Out Ankle Lindell Wigginton Out Ankle Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Knee

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Lonzo Ball in action for the Bulls

With no new injuries to report, the Chicago Bulls will have Matt Thomas and Lonzo Ball out of the rotation for this matchup.

Thomas suffered a leg injury earlier this week and has been listed as questionable for the time being. Meanwhile, Ball continues to be out indefinitely as his prolonged recovery from a knee injury has seen him miss games since mid-January.

Zach LaVine, however, has been upgraded to probable for this game. LaVine played in the game against Miami, but reports of knee soreness raised some concerns. He is likely to play against Milwaukee.

Bucks Lead @BucksLead Bulls’ latest injury report for tomorrow’s game:



Zach LaVine (knee)- Probable

Matt Thomas (leg)- Questionable

Player Name: Status: Reason: Lonzo Ball Out Knee Matt Thomas Out Leg Zach LaVine Probable Knee

Milwaukee Bucks VS XYZ Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Milwaukee Bucks 48-30 -198 Over 229 (-110) -4.5 (-112) Chicago Bulls 45-33 +166 Under 229 (-110) +4.5 (-108)

The Bucks have been favored to win this matchup against the Bulls primarily because of their record against Chicago this season.

Milwaukee have dominated Chicago at home and on the road. Considering the form the Bulls have been in recently, it seems unlikely that they will have an answer for the defending champions at full strength.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee is 22-16 when playing on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to play on Tuesday. The Bucks have an offensive rating of 115.8 in their last 10 games.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have a 27-11 record when playing at home. Zach LaVine scored 33 points against the Miami Heat. The Bulls have an offensive rating of 111.5 in their last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee looks like a formidable side as they head into this away fixture in Chicago. With most of their main rotation in good health, the Bucks will deploy their traditional lineup for this game.

With Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen filling out the guard positions, Milwaukee will have Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo fill out the forward spots. Brook Lopez's return from injury has seen him reclaim the center position.

The Bucks also have a number of reliable pieces coming off the bench. These include Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, and Pat Connaughton.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will also have most of their main rotation in place for this game. Having adapted to playing without Lonzo Ball, Chicago will see Ayo Dosunmu start at point guard for this game.

Zach LaVine will start at shooting guard. The frontcourt will feature an undersized trio of Alex Caruso at small forward, DeMar DeRozan at power forward, and Nikola Vucevic at center.

Off the bench, the Bulls could see significant minutes from Patrick Williams, Javonte Green, and Coby White.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5’s

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - Alex Caruso | F - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic

