Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Match Preview and Predictions - 30th December 2019

Having missed their last two games, the Bucks could welcome back MVP Giannis against the Bulls

Match details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Monday, 30 December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Last Game Results

Milwaukee Bucks (29-5): 111-100 win over the Orlando Magic (28 December)

Chicago Bulls (13-20): 116-81 win over the Atlanta Hawks (28 December)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks were humbled by the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day - but have since bounced back

After the Christmas day disappointment at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bucks have redeemed themselves with back-to-back victories. The good news is that they rested their All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo in their last two games and have still managed to prevail in both with relative ease.

Khris Middleton took charge of the team in Giannis' absence and has produced impressive performances. He scored 21 and 23 points in the last two games against the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, respectively. Meanwhile, the supporting cast did well with considerable numbers themselves - including Ersan Ilyasova (a combined 35pts) and Brook Lopez (29).

George Hill and Robin Lopez have supported well with reliable numbers from the bench, which is a reassuring sign for the Bucks. Overall, they look an excellent team that are even more dangerous with Giannis on the floor.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Middleton has recovered from injury and is making his mark on an ambitious Bucks team this term

Middleton is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career to date. Currently, he's averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and one steal per game, shooting at a rate of 49% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

He is a key player for the Bucks squad and should he continue to put up such numbers, he'll earn the ticket to his second All-Star selection in February.

Bucks' Predicted Lineup

Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton

Chicago Bulls Preview

Lauri Markkanen (24) in action against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month

The Chicago Bulls routed the Atlanta Hawks in their last game, albeit their opponents were without their star guard in Trae Young. With a 5-5 record in the previous ten games, the Bulls have climbed to ninth place in the East.

Six players were in double digits for the Bulls against the Hawks on Saturday. Lauri Markkanen led the way with 25 points on 8-14 shooting, while Zach Lavine wasn't far behind either - 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 7-15 shooting.

Elsewhere, there were productive nights for Coby White (8-11, 18 points and five rebounds) and Thaddeus Young (3-7, 10 points, six rebounds) to support their scoring efforts from the bench. With Giannis' status still doubtful, the Bulls will be eager to grab an opportunity here.

Key Player - Zach Lavine

Lavine is enjoying a great year in Chicago with a Bulls side who have potential to fulfil

Lavine has been having a season of his life this year. He is averaging 23.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The 24-year-old guard is the flag-bearer of this current Bulls' squad and will be expected to deliver extraordinary numbers if they are to make a contest of this encounter against the East's best in the Bucks.

Bulls' Predicted Lineup

Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky, Kris Dunn

Bucks vs Bulls Match Prediction

Giannis has missed successive games and as previously mentioned, his status to feature in this matchup remains uncertain. He has never missed three consecutive games in his entire career to date, and I expect him to return on Monday.

However, even if he doesn't suit up against Chicago, Middleton and the rest of their squad have shown the grit to handle any opponent. That's why I am predicting a Bucks' win here.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Bulls?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports - Wisconsin and TSN. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.