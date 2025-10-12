Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 12 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their preseason against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Bucks are 2-0 after wins over the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat in their opening two games. Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't available, but impressive runs from their bench and young players got the job done.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are also 2-0 after surprising the Cleveland Cavaliers in a back-to-back showdown. Their young core stepped up to the occasion ahead of a committed rebuild this season. Sophomore Matas Buzelis has spearheaded their charge with a combined 20 points and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes across the two games.

Chicago is a slim -1-point favorite to win with a -115 money line. Expected to play their usual starters and rotation pieces, the Bulls will have the upper hand. It helped them beat the Cavaliers and could come in handy against the Bucks.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, might be at full strength, too. However, their players' minutes restrictions might be stricter compared to the Bulls.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Reports

Bucks

The Bucks don't have any injuries heading into Sunday's contest.

Bulls

Coby White is on the injury list for the Bulls. He's day-to-day, citing a calf injury. The Bulls are hoping he's available for Thursday's preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Bucks

The Bucks could start Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. in the backcourt. Kyle Kuzma might fill the small forward spot, with Giannis Antetokounmpo accompanying him at the four. Myles Turner will likely complete the lineup as the center.

PG Kevin Porter Jr. Cole Anthony Ryan Rollins Jamaree Bouyea Mark Sears SG Gary Trent Jr. AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. SF Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince Gary Harris PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis Chris Livingston C Myles Turner Jericho Sims Tyler Smith

Bulls

The Bulls could start Josh Giddey and Kevin Huerter as the guards, with the frontcourt trio of Isaac Okoro, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic.

PG Josh Giddey Tre Jones Jevon Carter Yuki Kawamura SG Kevin Huerter Ayo Dosunmu SF Isaac Okoro Dalen Terry Julian Phillips PF Matas Buzelis Patrick Williams Noa Esengue C Nikola Vucevic Zach Collins Jalen Smith Lachlan Olbrich

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls preseason game?

The Bucks vs. Bulls game will be available on NBA League Pass (selective regions in the US). Chicago's home court, the United Center, will host this contest. The matchup begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

