Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - March 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will see an end to their long homestand as they hit the road to play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Friday.

The fourth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks emerged as winners in a close game against the Miami Heat in their last outing. A late-game bucket by Jrue Holiday allowed the Bucks to steal the game away and improve to a 38-25 record.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are coming off a bad defeat against the Atlanta Hawks. After being handed a 124-130 loss by the Hawks, the Bulls find themselves tied for second place in the East with a 39-24 record.

Friday night's matchup will be the second game of the season between the two sides. With the Milwaukee Bucks emerging as winners in the first matchup, the Chicago Bulls will look to level the series at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, March 4th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, March 5th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Serge ibaka secures a rebound for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an impressive run of games that has seen them recover some winning momentum after a two-game losing streak. They have managed to come out on top in each of their last two games on the back of some clutch performances down the stretch.

The Bucks' last game against the Heat saw some consistent offensive output from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Milwaukee then found themselves in punching distance following a Khris Middleton three-pointer, which brought them within one point late in the game.

However, they allowed Miami's lead to inflate to as many as 14 points midway through the fourth quarter. The Bucks then tenaciously cut through the difference to come out on top on the back of a clutch basket by Holiday.

NBA TV @NBATV



Milwaukee rallies back from a 14-point deficit to beat Miami JRUE HOLIDAY HITS THE GAME-WINNERMilwaukee rallies back from a 14-point deficit to beat Miami JRUE HOLIDAY HITS THE GAME-WINNER 😤Milwaukee rallies back from a 14-point deficit to beat Miami https://t.co/sCE2aivIYa

With 25 points, six rebounds and 11 assists on the night, Holiday was a key contributor in notching another win for Milwaukee. He will have an important role to play against the Bulls as well.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up before a game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a key player for the Milwaukee Bucks in their upcoming fixture. Giannis has followed up his heroics in the NBA Finals last term with a gem of a season this time around.

He is in the running for the MVP award and the Bucks superstar will play a key role in this game. Thanks to Giannis' inherent gifts and his versatility on the offensive end, the Greek Freek is a matchup nightmare for most teams. Playing against an undersized unit such as Chicago puts Antetokounmpo in a golden position to dominate regardless of who guards him.

Giannis will also play the role of a facilitator in this contest. He will need to find ways to get perimeter shooters such as Middleton, Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora into a rhythm by establishing himself as a presence in the paint.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls #11 DeMar DeRozan attempts a contested jump-shot.

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a precarious position following their loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which marked their third consecutive defeat. This comes as a surprise considering their exceptional form through the month of February, which saw them win five games in a row.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic performed impressively for the Bulls against the Hawks. However, Chicago collapsed defensively in the fourth quarter to lose the game.

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls Needed a little more from the big three Needed a little more from the big three https://t.co/VXdqKSLFOz

Allowing a total of 74 points in the second half, Chicago witnessed an unsavory turnaround after being up by nine points in the fourth-quarter.

The Bulls still managed to stay in the game thanks to the Hawks' own defensive frailties. However, poor execution down the stretch allowed Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic to ice the game in Atlanta's favor.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan in action at the All-Star Game.

DeMar DeRozan will be a key player for the Chicago Bulls in this upcoming game against Milwaukee.

DeRozan was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of February after some stellar displays. He is also a prime candidate for the MVP award due to his tremendous form so far this season.

DeRozan was an essential contributor to the Bulls' offensive effort against the Hawks, recording 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. He is shooting a highly efficient 50% from the floor this term, and continues to be exceptional.

Heading into the next game, DeRozan will have to continue to fulfill his role as a leader for the Bulls. This will not be easy as he is likely to be guarded by Jrue Holiday on most possessions.

The Bulls superstar will somehow have to get the ball rolling if Chicago are to put an end to their losing streak.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Bucks vs Bulls Match Predictions

Friday night's marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls presents an exciting clash between two MVP candidates. Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Bucks are the marginal favorites entering this game.

The Bulls, led by DeMar DeRozan, currently find themselves on a three-game losing slide as they head into this game. Their negative momentum puts them in a terrible position as they face the reigning NBA champions, even though they will have home advantage.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are on a two-game winning streak. Milwaukee have been in great condition since turning things around after their 126-123 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. Although their away record of 16-13 isn't necessarily impressive, they will have the advantage against an undersized Bulls roster.

Where to watch Bucks vs Bulls game?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also receive local coverage on NBC Sports Chicago. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 670 The Score/ TUDN or Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by Anantaajith Ra