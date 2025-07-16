  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 16

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 16, 2025 11:12 GMT
Left: Milwaukee Bucks forward Tyler Smith celebrates after draining a shot during an NBA game, Right: Chicago Bulls center Matas Buzelis looks on during a NBA game
Left: Milwaukee Bucks forward Tyler Smith celebrates after draining a shot during an NBA game, Right: Chicago Bulls center Matas Buzelis looks on during a NBA game

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls face each other in their fourth game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday. The two teams are coming off contrasting results in their previous games.

In their last game, the Bulls earned their first victory of the summer, a 114-105 win over the Indiana Pacers at Cox Pavilion. Meanwhile, the Bucks were handed their second defeat in a row by the Clippers at the same venue.

Despite coming off contrasting results, the two teams have an identical record of one win and two losses in Vegas. That leaves them in the middle of the Summer League standings with no possibility of moving to the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls game details and odds

The game between the two Central Division rivals is scheduled for tip-off at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

TeamsOddsTotalMoneyline
Milwaukee Bucks-4.5o186.5 (-118)-198
Chicago Bulls+4.5u186.5 (-110)+164
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls preview

The Bucks endured back-to-back losses after a promising 90-89 win over the Denver Nuggets in their first game. The first defeat came against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat them 93-83, before a 106-91 loss to the Clippers. Following these losses, the Bucks are out of playoff contention.

Despite being waived from the main roster earlier this month, Chris Livingston has been the Bucks' main player in the Summer League. The forward has averaged 20.0 points per game while collecting 5.3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls had a horrendous start to their campaign in Vegas. After losing 116-72 to the Toronto Raptors in their first game, they were demolished once again, this time by the Sacramento Kings. Following the two heavy defeats, the Bulls earned their first win on Monday, beating the Pacers by 11 points.

Former Raptors guard Javon Freeman-Liberty has led the Bulls in Vegas, averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 53.1%. Meanwhile, sophomore star Matas Buzelis has shown glimpses of his talent, with the center scoring 28 points against the Pacers.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Summer League roster

Milwaukee Bucks

PlayerPosition
Chris LivingstonForward
Jamaree BouyeaGuard
Mark SearsGuard
Tyler SmithForward
Bogoljub MarkovicForward
Markquis NowellGuard
John Butler Jr.Center
Terrance Edwards Jr.Guard
Frankie FidlerGuard
Cormac RyanGuard
Gary ChivichyanGuard
Rob DisibioForward
Pete NanceForward
Malik WilliamsCenter
David JoplinForward
Keita Bates-DiopForward
Blaise ThreattGuard
Wade Taylor IVGuard
Andre Jackson Jr.Guard/Forward
Jean Jacques BoissyGuard
Chicago Bulls

PlayerPosition
Javon Freeman-LibertyGuard
Josh PrimoGuard
Matas BuzelisForward
William HickeyGuard
Jahmir YoungGuard
Micah ParrishForward
Emanuel MillerForward
Noa EssengueForward
David MuokaCenter/Forward
Caleb GrillGuard
Yuki KawamuraGuard
Maozinha PerieraForward
Lachlan OlbrichForward/Center
Wooga PoplarGuard
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls predictions

With both teams putting up similar performances in the Summer League, this game is a tough one to call.

The Bucks will be motivated to return to winning ways, while the Bulls will look to continue their winning run. However, despite their motivations, the Bulls should have enough firepower to edge out the Bucks.

Our prediction: The Bulls to win

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Edited by Bhargav
