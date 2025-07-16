Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 16

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls face each other in their fourth game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday. The two teams are coming off contrasting results in their previous games.

In their last game, the Bulls earned their first victory of the summer, a 114-105 win over the Indiana Pacers at Cox Pavilion. Meanwhile, the Bucks were handed their second defeat in a row by the Clippers at the same venue.

Despite coming off contrasting results, the two teams have an identical record of one win and two losses in Vegas. That leaves them in the middle of the Summer League standings with no possibility of moving to the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls game details and odds

The game between the two Central Division rivals is scheduled for tip-off at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Teams Odds Total Moneyline Milwaukee Bucks -4.5 o186.5 (-118) -198 Chicago Bulls +4.5 u186.5 (-110) +164

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls preview

The Bucks endured back-to-back losses after a promising 90-89 win over the Denver Nuggets in their first game. The first defeat came against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat them 93-83, before a 106-91 loss to the Clippers. Following these losses, the Bucks are out of playoff contention.

Despite being waived from the main roster earlier this month, Chris Livingston has been the Bucks' main player in the Summer League. The forward has averaged 20.0 points per game while collecting 5.3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls had a horrendous start to their campaign in Vegas. After losing 116-72 to the Toronto Raptors in their first game, they were demolished once again, this time by the Sacramento Kings. Following the two heavy defeats, the Bulls earned their first win on Monday, beating the Pacers by 11 points.

Former Raptors guard Javon Freeman-Liberty has led the Bulls in Vegas, averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 53.1%. Meanwhile, sophomore star Matas Buzelis has shown glimpses of his talent, with the center scoring 28 points against the Pacers.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Summer League roster

Milwaukee Bucks

Player Position Chris Livingston Forward Jamaree Bouyea Guard Mark Sears Guard Tyler Smith Forward Bogoljub Markovic Forward Markquis Nowell Guard John Butler Jr. Center Terrance Edwards Jr. Guard Frankie Fidler Guard Cormac Ryan Guard Gary Chivichyan Guard Rob Disibio Forward Pete Nance Forward Malik Williams Center David Joplin Forward Keita Bates-Diop Forward Blaise Threatt Guard Wade Taylor IV Guard Andre Jackson Jr. Guard/Forward Jean Jacques Boissy Guard

Chicago Bulls

Player Position Javon Freeman-Liberty Guard Josh Primo Guard Matas Buzelis Forward William Hickey Guard Jahmir Young Guard Micah Parrish Forward Emanuel Miller Forward Noa Essengue Forward David Muoka Center/Forward Caleb Grill Guard Yuki Kawamura Guard Maozinha Periera Forward Lachlan Olbrich Forward/Center Wooga Poplar Guard

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls predictions

With both teams putting up similar performances in the Summer League, this game is a tough one to call.

The Bucks will be motivated to return to winning ways, while the Bulls will look to continue their winning run. However, despite their motivations, the Bulls should have enough firepower to edge out the Bucks.

Our prediction: The Bulls to win

