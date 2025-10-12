Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Preview and Prediction for Oct. 12 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Sunday as part of a six-game preseason schedule. The Bucks and Bulls are playing their third preseason game and have the same 2-0 record. Both teams have looked good after a busy summer.

The Bucks have wins over the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons, with Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to conditioning issues. Antetokounmpo had COVID-19 before training camp and was unable to ramp up his preparations. There's also a lot of trade rumors surrounding him close to the season opener.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have two wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a home-and-home series. Matas Buzelis has been impressive for Chicago in the preseason and could be primed for a breakout season. Josh Giddey also had a really good game on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Preview, Prediction, and Game Details

The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls is scheduled for Sunday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm EST.

The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin and Chicago Sports Network. It's also available on Amazon Prime Video, NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are all paid subscription platforms.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Preview

Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. looked good in the Bucks' first preseason win against the Miami Heat on Oct. 6. AJ Green stole the spotlight in their next game versus the Detroit Pistons, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

Meanwhile, Matas Buzelis was the star of the Bulls' clutch win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 7. Josh Giddey then flirted with a triple-double of 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 22 minutes against the Cavaliers on Oct. 9.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups

Bucks

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Kyle Kuzma | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Myles Turner

Bulls

G - Tre Jones | G - Josh Giddey | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Matas Buzelis | C - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction

If the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday, he'll be the best player on the court. But since it's the preseason, both coaches are likely using the end of their roster in the final quarter. Nevertheless, the prediction is a win for the Bulls.

