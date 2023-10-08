Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will open their preseason with a game on October 8 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. This is going to be an interesting matchup considering how it'll be the first time fans will see Damian Lillard in a Bucks uniform. Ever since the Lillard trade, everyone has been looking forward to seeing what the duo of him and Giannis Antetokounmpo would look like.

However, considering that it's only the preseason, we'll most likely only get a glimpse of their prowess as a duo during the first half of the game, if not only in the first quarter. The same applies to the Chicago Bulls. It's likely that their starters will only play limited minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game Details

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: October 8, 2023 / 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum / Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks vs Bulls game preview

As previously mentioned, the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game is something to look forward to considering how Damian Lillard will be suiting up for the Cream City. Lillard's trade shocked the NBA world and has made the Bucks the favorites to win the 2024 title. It'll be interesting to see if Dame and Giannis Antetokounmpo can get on the same page. It's also worth mentioning how Khris Middleton's role will change now that Lillard is in the picture.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will be running practically a similar lineup to last season. Unfortunately, Lonzo Ball still won't be able to make a comeback on the hardwood. With that said, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic will have to run the offense without their best point guard.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulls (+6.5) vs Bucks (-6.5)

Moneyline: -245

Considering the difference in talent among the Bucks and Bulls, Milwaukee is likely to win the matchup. However, it'll all depend on how much effort the Bucks put into this game. NBA teams usually don't play to win during the preseason. They'd typically use the preseason as a method to run certain lineups and check the condition of each player heading into the season proper.

Milwaukee Bucks roster:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Malik Beasley

Margue Bolden

Pat Connaughton

Jae Crowder

AJ Green

Andre Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Chris Livingston

Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez

Khris Middleton

Omari Moore

Cameron Payne

Bobby Portis

Drew Timme

TyTy Washington Jr.

Lindell Wigginton

Chicago Bulls roster:

Lonzo Ball

Onuralp Bitim

Jevon Carter

Alex Caruso

Torrey Craig

DeMar DeRozan

Ayo Dosunmu

Hendri Drell

Andre Drummond

Max Heidegger

Quenton Jackson

Carlik Jones

Zach LaVine

Justin Lewis

Julian Phillips

Adama Sanogo

Terry Taylor

Dalen Terry

Nikola Vucevic

Coby White

Patrick Williams