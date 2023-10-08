Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will open their preseason with a game on October 8 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. This is going to be an interesting matchup considering how it'll be the first time fans will see Damian Lillard in a Bucks uniform. Ever since the Lillard trade, everyone has been looking forward to seeing what the duo of him and Giannis Antetokounmpo would look like.
However, considering that it's only the preseason, we'll most likely only get a glimpse of their prowess as a duo during the first half of the game, if not only in the first quarter. The same applies to the Chicago Bulls. It's likely that their starters will only play limited minutes.
Game Details
Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
Date & Time: October 8, 2023 / 1:00 PM ET
Venue: Fiserv Forum / Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Bulls game preview
As previously mentioned, the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game is something to look forward to considering how Damian Lillard will be suiting up for the Cream City. Lillard's trade shocked the NBA world and has made the Bucks the favorites to win the 2024 title. It'll be interesting to see if Dame and Giannis Antetokounmpo can get on the same page. It's also worth mentioning how Khris Middleton's role will change now that Lillard is in the picture.
Meanwhile, the Bulls will be running practically a similar lineup to last season. Unfortunately, Lonzo Ball still won't be able to make a comeback on the hardwood. With that said, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic will have to run the offense without their best point guard.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls: Odds & Prediction
Spread: Bulls (+6.5) vs Bucks (-6.5)
Moneyline: -245
Considering the difference in talent among the Bucks and Bulls, Milwaukee is likely to win the matchup. However, it'll all depend on how much effort the Bucks put into this game. NBA teams usually don't play to win during the preseason. They'd typically use the preseason as a method to run certain lineups and check the condition of each player heading into the season proper.
Milwaukee Bucks roster:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Malik Beasley
- Margue Bolden
- Pat Connaughton
- Jae Crowder
- AJ Green
- Andre Jackson Jr.
- Damian Lillard
- Chris Livingston
- Brook Lopez
- Robin Lopez
- Khris Middleton
- Omari Moore
- Cameron Payne
- Bobby Portis
- Drew Timme
- TyTy Washington Jr.
- Lindell Wigginton
Chicago Bulls roster:
- Lonzo Ball
- Onuralp Bitim
- Jevon Carter
- Alex Caruso
- Torrey Craig
- DeMar DeRozan
- Ayo Dosunmu
- Hendri Drell
- Andre Drummond
- Max Heidegger
- Quenton Jackson
- Carlik Jones
- Zach LaVine
- Justin Lewis
- Julian Phillips
- Adama Sanogo
- Terry Taylor
- Dalen Terry
- Nikola Vucevic
- Coby White
- Patrick Williams
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!