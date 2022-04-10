Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads  - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.
The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak, beating the Detroit Pistons 131-101 in their previous outing. Giannis Antetokounmpo bagged 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Five other players scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team effort.
The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak, losing 118-107 to the Brooklyn Nets in their last outing, despite Darius Garland's 31-point effort. Cleveland will be keen to win this game and make a push to finish as the seventh-seed. That would give them an advantage in their play-in tournament game against the Nets.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Bucks have listed seven players in their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis have been listed as doubtful, while George Hill, Luca Vildoza and Grayson Allen have been ruled out.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen and Colin Sexton are out.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Spreads & Odds - April 10th, 2022
The Cavaliers are the favorites to win this clash, as the Bucks are likely to rest their key players. Cleveland also has homecourt advantage, which could swing the game in their favor.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Tips
Milwaukee Bucks
- Milwaukee's totals have gone OVER in four of their last five games.
- Milwaukee is 23-17 against the spread on the road.
- The Bucks are likely to rest all their starters.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers are 21-18-1 against the spread at home.
- The Cavaliers' totals' have gone UNDER in three of their last five games.
- Darius Garland is averaging 24.9 points and 9.2 assists per game in his last 10 outings.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks are likely to start Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton in the backcourt. Serge Ibaka, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Jordan Nwora will likely be their three frontcourt players.
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jevon Carter and Lindell Wigginton could play the most minutes off the bench.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last game. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro should be the two guards, while Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley complete the frontcourt
Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens and Rajon Rondo could play the most minutes off the bench.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s
Bucks
Point Guard: Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard: Pat Connaughton; Small Forward: Jordan Nwora; Power Forward: Thanasis Antetokounmpo; Center: Serge Ibaka.
Cavaliers
Point Guard: Darius Garland; Shooting Guard: Isaac Okoro; Small Forward: Caris LeVert; Power Forward: Lauri Markkanen; Center: Evan Mobley.