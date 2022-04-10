Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads  - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak, beating the Detroit Pistons 131-101 in their previous outing. Giannis Antetokounmpo bagged 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Five other players scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team effort.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak, losing 118-107 to the Brooklyn Nets in their last outing, despite Darius Garland's 31-point effort. Cleveland will be keen to win this game and make a push to finish as the seventh-seed. That would give them an advantage in their play-in tournament game against the Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks have listed seven players in their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis have been listed as doubtful, while George Hill, Luca Vildoza and Grayson Allen have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful Knee injury Khris Middleton Doubtful Wrist soreness Bobby Portis Doubtful Shoulder soreness Brook Lopez Doubtful Back injury George Hill Out Abdominal strain Grayson Allen Out Hip soreness Luca Vildoza Out Coach’s decision

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen and Colin Sexton are out.

Player Name Status Reason Dean Wade Out Knee surgery Jarrett Allen Out 3rd finger fracture Collin Sexton Out Knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Spreads & Odds - April 10th, 2022

Team Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Milwaukee Bucks 50-31 +267 Over 226 (-110) +8 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers 43-38 -342 Under 226 (-110) -8 (-110)

The Cavaliers are the favorites to win this clash, as the Bucks are likely to rest their key players. Cleveland also has homecourt advantage, which could swing the game in their favor.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Tips

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee's totals have gone OVER in four of their last five games. Milwaukee is 23-17 against the spread on the road. The Bucks are likely to rest all their starters.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are 21-18-1 against the spread at home. The Cavaliers' totals' have gone UNDER in three of their last five games. Darius Garland is averaging 24.9 points and 9.2 assists per game in his last 10 outings.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are likely to start Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton in the backcourt. Serge Ibaka, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Jordan Nwora will likely be their three frontcourt players.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jevon Carter and Lindell Wigginton could play the most minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last game. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro should be the two guards, while Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley complete the frontcourt

Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens and Rajon Rondo could play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee will likely rest all their regular starters. Cleveland will have homecourt advantage and their strongest starting lineup available. The Cavaliers could secure seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Bucks

Point Guard: Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard: Pat Connaughton; Small Forward: Jordan Nwora; Power Forward: Thanasis Antetokounmpo; Center: Serge Ibaka.

Cavaliers

Point Guard: Darius Garland; Shooting Guard: Isaac Okoro; Small Forward: Caris LeVert; Power Forward: Lauri Markkanen; Center: Evan Mobley.

