Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The defending champions, the Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a matchup between two teams from the Eastern Conference with postseason aspirations.

The Milwaukee Bucks (51-30) had a slow start to the season but have picked up steam recently. Second in the Eastern Conference, they have won seven of their last 10 games and trail the first-place Miami Heat (53-28) by two games. They'll rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to once again come up with the goods as they have done all season long.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the surprise packages of the season as their young roster has shown incredible potential. Getting into the postseason would be considered a success for the team at this point. However, over the last couple of weeks, the hype has died down a bit as they have lost eight of their last 10 games. They are only one game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the ninth seed in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, April 10th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, April 11th; 1 AM)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Bucks talisman Khris Middleton

The defending champions look to have peaked at the right time as the regular season is coming to an end. They have all their key players healthy once again and seemingly in peak stride.

The Bucks possess the firepower to beat any team and can lock down the opposition defensively. They have players who are excellent at both ends. They are the closest thing to a complete team at the moment in the NBA, given the way their roster has been assembled.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks From the 15th pick to Milwaukee’s All-Time Scoring Leader.



The work isn’t done. Stay hungry.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Wesley Matthews; G - Jrue Holiday; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cavs against the Toronto Raptors

As mentioned earlier, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising packages of the season thus far. The team's youthfulness and explosiveness have given them a shot at the postseason this year.

Led by the likes of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland has many talented players for the future. With the way they're developing, the Cavaliers might be genuine contenders to come out of the East in a couple of years' time.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Isaac Okoro, F - Caris LeVert, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Moses Brown

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Milwaukee Bucks 51-30 +230 O 224.5 +7 Cleveland Cavaliers 43-38 -290 U 224.5 -7

The Bucks are coming into Sunday's game surprisingly as not the favorites despite the firepower they have in Antetokounmpo and Middleton. However, the Cavs have struggled recently and have won only two of their last 10 games but have been backed to win this game.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tip

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging more than 30 PPG. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland is averaging 21.8 PPG this season. Jarrett Allen will miss this game. The Cavs have won 19 games on the road this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Bucks are coming into this game on the back of three straight victories while the Cavs have lost their last three. Milwaukee is seemingly peaking at the right time and has too much firepower to not win this game.

The Cavs have lost 8 of their last 10 games. The Cavs are on three-game losing strak of their last 10 games. Milwaukee has won 27 games at home this season.

Where to watch Bucks vs Cavaliers?

You can catch the live action of the Bucks vs Cavaliers game on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on local TV - BSOH and BSWI.

