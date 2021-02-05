Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

Milwaukee Bucks face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to avenge the loss they endured at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks the first time they faced off this season; the Bucks, on the other hand, will look to extend their winning streak to three games.

Match Details:

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 2021, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, February 6th, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks started their campaign with three losses in their first five games, They looked a bit shaky, but as the season progressed, they have found their groove and now sit second in the Eastern Conference standings.

They have been formidable at home this season, winning nine of their 11 games; however, their away form has been quite patchy: six losses and only four wins.

The season is long though, which gives head coach Mike Budenholzer significant time to turn around the Milwaukee Bucks's indifferent form on the road.

Key Player- Giannis Antetokounmpo

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in stunning form this season, leading the team in scoring (27 PPG), assisting (5 APG) and rebounding charts (11.1 RPG).

The ‘Greek-Freak’ was at his supreme best against the Indiana Pacers in his last outing, where he registered a triple-double (21 PTS, 14 REB, 10 AST). He even showcased his ability as a playmaker, producing lethal passing to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 130-110 win.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting top form, the Milwaukee Bucks will fancy their chances of improving their rather dismal record away from home.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers started their season in blistering fashion, winning their first three games. But since then, it's all gone downhill for the 2016 champions.

Their current record stands at 10-12, which is good enough for seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

In recent weeks, the wasteful Cleveland Cavaliers gifted wins to the likes of New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves who were on a 3-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers have registered just two wins in their last seven outings and have been dismal at the defensive end. They will bank on stars Andre Drummond and Collin Sexton to deliver the goods to help them revive their fortunes.

27 PTS

5 AST

1 STL



Key Player - Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond will have a lot on his plate when he goes head to head with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez inside the paint.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man currently leads the league in rebounds (292) and has been scoring at an impressive 18.2 PPG this season.

However, after delivering a below-par performance against the LA Clippers in his last game, coach Bickerstaff will hope for Drummond to raise his game and neutralize the threat of Antetokounmpo.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Collin Sexton, G Darius Garland, F Taurean Prince, F Isaac Okoro, C Andre Drummond..

Bucks vs Cavs Match Prediction

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in action

With key players like veteran Kevin Love recovering from injury and Larry Nance Jr being assessed for a sprain in his right wrist, the Cleveland Cavaliers have their hands full.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have scored over 130 points in their last two games. Considering the Cleveland Cavaliers' defensive woes this season, a Milwaukee Bucks win looks like the most likely proposition.

