Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction, starting lineups, betting tips | Jan. 17, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at home in an NBA regular season game on Wednesday night. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season.

Both teams are entering the game with winning streaks. The Cavaliers won their last five games, the most recent one against the Chicago Bulls (109-91). The Bucks, meanwhile, won their last three against playoff contenders.

The recent one was a 143-142 win against the Sacramento Kings, which was decided by a buzzer-beating three from Damian Lillard.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Bucks (28-12) and the Cavaliers (23-15) face off on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The game will be aired nationally on ESPN with local television coverage provided by Bally Sports' Ohio and Wisconsin networks.

Moneyline: Bucks (-170) vs Cavaliers (+145)

Spread: Bucks -4.0 (-110) vs Cavaliers +4.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): 237.0

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview

Both teams first faced off this season on Dec. 29 with the Bucks prevailing, 119-111, in Cleveland. The game will be shown on national TV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting lineups

Khris Middleton missed out on the Bucks' overtime thriller against the Kings due to a left knee injury but is projected to return against the Cavaliers.

If cleared to play, Middleton will rejoin Lillard, Malik Beasley, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, with Evan Mobley and Darius Garland still out, the Cavaliers are likely sticking with their starting five of Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus and Donovan Mitchell.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Key players, betting tips

Khris Middleton is expected to return for the Bucks against the Cavaliers, but betting sites have contrasting takes on how he would fare on his comeback. Points Bet says that he will go over his 15.5 points prop, but Fan Duel says otherwise.

It's almost the same case with Jarrett Allen, as Points Bet projects him to go over his 16.5 prop, but MGM Bet thinks he could go under.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Bucks as -170 favorites over the Cavaliers (+145 underdogs). The Bucks are also -4.0 favorites to beat the Cavaliers on the road.

However, both teams are on winning streaks right now, so you cannot just count the Cavaliers out. Nevertheless, Middleton's projected return would be a huge boost for the Bucks, and they are the recommended choice to win, but by a close margin.

