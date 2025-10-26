Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Sunday. The Bucks are off to a perfect 2-0 start, while the Cavs are 1-1.
The two Eastern Conference teams have faced each other in 237 regular-season games so far, with Milwaukee holding a 132-105 advantage. They faced off four times last season, as Cleveland swept the series 4-0 on its way to the best record in the East.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction
Money line: Bucks +212, Cavaliers -224
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Spread: Bucks +6.5 (-110), Cavaliers -6.5 (-106)
Total over/under (o/u): Bucks o235.5 (-122), Cavaliers u235.5 (-113)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview
The Bucks have gotten their season to the perfect start but it could have something to do with their easy schedule so far. They started the season with a 133-120 win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, and then followed it up with a 122-116 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Both teams are in rebuild and aren’t seen as title contenders. Sunday’s game should act as a good measuring stick for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. In Friday’s win, Antetokounmpo led the team with 31 points and 20 rebounds.
The Cavaliers are coming off of a 131-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. They were led by Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points, while Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill contributed 22 points each. Cleveland started its season with a tough 119-111 loss to the New York Knicks.
Milwaukee continues to be without Kevin Porter Jr. who is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Antetokounmpo (toe) is probable, while Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is questionable.
Cleveland, meanwhile, continues to be without Darius Garland who is dealing with a toe injury. Max Strus is out with a foot ailment. De’Andre Hunter is questionable with a knee injury.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s
Bucks
PG - AJ Green, SG - Ryan Rollins, SF - Gary Trent Jr., PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Myles Turner
Cavaliers
PG - Donovan Mitchell, SG - Sam Merrill, SF - Jaylon Tyson, PF - Evan Mobley, C - Jarrett Allen
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips
Giannis Antetokounmpo is favored to score over 30.5 points.
Donovan Mitchell is favored to score more than 28.5 points.
Myles Turner is projected to make less than 1.5 3-pointers.
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to get a win at home. This seems reasonable as Milwaukee’s roster was under scrutiny for most of the preseason. With no second star alongside the Greek Freak, Cleveland should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 235.5 points.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.