Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the Lone Star State on Thursday for a showdown with the Dallas Mavericks for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks have won six of their last ten games. Mike Budenholzer's men are third in the East after making a 32-18 start to their campaign. An impressive showing at the point guard position has earned Bucks guard Jrue Holiday a four-year extension worth up to $160 million with the team.

In their last outing, the Milwaukee Bucks saw their three-game winning streak snapped by the Golden State Warriors. With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the sidelines, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday produced stellar outings, combining for 57 points on the night, but failed to secure a win for the Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks saw their five-game winning streak come to an end against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The Dallas Mavericks shot poorly from the field, ending the game with a 37.9% shooting display as a unit, as they slumped to their 22nd loss of the season. Luka Doncic scored 23 points but went a dismal one of nine from the three-point line.

Nevertheless, the Maverick are in the postseason reckoning, occupying seventh place in the West. Rick Carlisle's side are 28-22 for the season, two games behind the sixth-placed Portland Trail Blazers.

The Dallas Mavericks, who lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first meeting of the season between the two teams, could be eager to turn the tables against the Bucks on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks could face another uphill battle, as the reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as doubtful for this game owing to a knee-related issue.

Bucks injury report for Thursday night's game against the Mavericks:

- Giannis Antetokounmpo - doubtful (left knee soreness)

- P.J. Tucker - OUT (left calf strain) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 8, 2021

In his absence, the Milwaukee Bucks could once again look to Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to lead their charge against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bucks cannot afford any more slip-ups at this stage of the season and should be determined to deliver a win even if Giannis Antetokounmpo sits this game out.

Meanwhile, veteran PJ Tucker is ruled out of this outing due to a calf injury.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks' frontline players Maxi Kleber and Willie Cauley-Stein did not play the Houston Rockets game. Kleber is being monitored by the coaching staff on a day-to-day basis, while Cauley-Stein could miss another game due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The Dallas Mavericks continue to be without their sharpshooter JJ Redick, who is still recovering from a heel injury. Trey Burke also missed the last game but could return to action on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday (#21) of the Milwaukee Bucks

If Giannis Antetokounmpo does not suit up for this matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks could use the same lineup they deployed in their previous matchup.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis could feature as the two forwards on the wing. The duo combined for 41 points in the loss against the Warriors.

Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo should resume their roles in the backcourt for coach Budenholzer.

DiVincenzo is coming off a slow night, as he managed only six points, five rebounds and as many assists against the Warriors. The Milwaukee Bucks could look at the in-form Holiday to guide them to victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brook Lopez could roll out as the team's primary center, where he could battle underneath the rim with his counterpart Kristaps Porzingis.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks would undoubtedly seek to take advantage of the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks in this contest.

Top MVP candidate and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson should start things off in the backcourt. Both players struggled in the loss to the Rockets and would be eager to bounce back with a big outing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Nicolo Melli could come in at the two forward positions for coach Rick Carlisle. The duo failed to make an impact in their previous outing. So the Mavericks will need them to step up to the plate and hold their ground to stand a chance to win this matchup.

The 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis will likely come in at the center position for the Dallas Mavericks.

KP is coming off one of his better performances of the season, as he racked in 23 points to go along with 12 boards and one assist in 36 minutes from the floor. Considering his imperious orm, he could prove to be the difference-maker for the Dallas Mavericks against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Bobby Portis | Center - Brook Lopez.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward - Nicolo Melli l Center - Kristaps Porzingis.