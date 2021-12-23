Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Milwaukee Bucks, the reigning champions of the NBA, are all set to go up against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming into this game with a 20-13 record. They currently sit third in the Eastern Conference, less than three games behind leaders Brooklyn Nets. However, the Bucks have lost two of their last three games and have won only six of their last 10 fixtures.

Superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo has been leading the Milwaukee Bucks this season by averaging 27 points and over 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference with a 15-15 record but have lost six of their last 10 games. Superstar talent Luka Dončić has been the talisman for the Mavericks this season as he is averaging 25.6 points, 8.5 assists and 8 rebounds while shooting the ball at over 44% from the field.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to miss this game against the Dallas Mavericks

The big news for the Milwaukee Bucks is that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss this game against the Dallas Mavericks as he remains in the health and safety protocols of the NBA. Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo also remain unavailable for the Milwaukee Bucks as they are also in the health and safety protocols. Grayson Allen is being monitored on a day-to-day basis and remains probable for the game against Dallas.

Player Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Covid-19 Bobby Portis Out Covid-19 Donte DiVincenzo Out Covid-19 Grayson Allen Probable Illness

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kristaps Porziņģis

Superstar Kristaps Porziņģis is being monitored on a day-to-day basis and should be available for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Luka Dončić, Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all entered health and safety protocols and remain unavailable.

Player Status Reason Luka Dončić Out Covid-19 Kristaps Porziņģis Probable Toe soreness Maxi Kleber Out Covid-19 Josh Green Out Covid-19 Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal reason Reggie Bullock Out Covid-19 Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Covid-19 Trey Burke Out Covid-19

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

With superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missing, the onus will be on Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen to man the backcourt and handle the ball. The forwards in this lineup will be Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton and the big man will be DeMarcus Cousins.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Boogie Nights. 🕺



18 PTS | 8 REB | 2 AST | Boogie Nights. 🕺18 PTS | 8 REB | 2 AST | https://t.co/pGcCQ01y8j

Dallas Mavericks

With a depleted roster, the Dallas Mavericks will rely on Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina to man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porziņģis. The center for the Dallas Mavericks will be Dwight Powell.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs



@chime | Join us at the @aacenter tomorrow night as we take on the defending Champs! Mask up and we'll see you at 7:30PM for tip-off!@chime | #MFFL Join us at the @aacenter tomorrow night as we take on the defending Champs! Mask up and we'll see you at 7:30PM for tip-off!@chime | #MFFL

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard: Grayson Allen; Small Forward: Khris Middleton; Power Forward: Pat Connaughton; Center: DeMarcus Cousins

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Jalen Brunson; Shooting Guard: Frank Ntilikina ; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Kristaps Porziņģis; Center: Dwight Powell

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Milwaukee Bucks Dallas Mavericks 2 votes so far