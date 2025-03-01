Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of six NBA games scheduled on Saturday. The Bucks (33-25) are fourth in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavericks (32-28) are eighth in the Western Conference.

The Bucks and the Mavericks have met each other 85 times in the regular season. Milwaukee has won 47 times, while Dallas has secured victory 38 times. Saturday's game will be their first of two meetings this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast live on KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Bucks (-150) vs Mavericks (+125)

Spread: Bucks (-3) vs Mavericks (+3)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (u228.5) vs Mavericks -110 (o228.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Bucks have won five of their last six games. On Thursday, they beat the Denver Nuggets 121-112. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a spectacular outing, with a 28-point, 19-rebound double-double.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have won three of their last five games. On Thursday, they beat the Charlotte Hornets 103-96. Kyrie Irving led the way with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Kyrie Irving's point total is set at 28.5, which is above his season average of 24.9 points per game. During the Mavericks' victory over the Hornets, Irving took 24 field goal attempts and made 11. He was also a +21 on the plus/minus column.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo's point total is also set at 28.5, which is below his season average of 30.9 points per outing. Overall, the "Greek Freak" is shooting an impressive 60.6% from the field (12.3 field goals made out of 20.4 attempts).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Bucks are favored to win this home game against the Mavericks. With Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II out due to injury, Dallas' frontline remains vulnerable to inside attack of Antetokounmpo.

