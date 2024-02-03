Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth charts for February 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks, with their third straight road game, are all set to face the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. This will be their second game of the season, with the first held at Finserv Forum arena in Milwaukee on Nov. 18, 2023. The Bucks won that matchup 132-125.

Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks occupy the second position in the East with a record of 32-16, winning six out of their last 10 games. They lost their previous game 119-116 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Dallas Mavericks currently hold the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 26-22 record, winning four out of their past 10 games.

Bucks vs Mavericks: Injury Updates

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Feb. 3

Andre Jackson (wrist) is questionable for the game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Feb. 3

The Mavericks have five players on their injury list. Derrick Jones Jr. (left wrist sprain), Maxi Kleber (nasal fracture) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) are questionable for the game. Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain) and Dante Exum (right knee soreness) are out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Cameron Payne AJ Green SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton MarJon Beauchamp SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Jae Crowder PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Jae Crowder Bobby Portis C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Robin Lopez

Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Seth Curry SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy Seth Curry SF Josh Green Tim Hardaway Jr. Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF Grant Williams Maxi Kleber* Josh Green C Dereck Lively II* Maxi Kleber* Richaun Holmes

(*)questionable

Doc Rivers seeks first win with the Milwaukee Bucks against the Dallas Mavericks

The Bucks are winless under new coach Doc Rivers, losing two straight games to start a five-game road trip. Tonight's matchup between the Bucks against the Mavericks is the third straight road game in which Rivers seeks his first win with the Bucks.

The Bucks started the trip with a 113-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets and then lost 119-116 again against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The matchup against Portland also marked the homecoming of former Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard since being traded to the Bucks last year. The Trail Blazers were able to successfully prevent 'Dame-Time' in the matchup, causing Lillard to miss out on the cherry on top of his homecoming.

Milwaukee is now 2-3 since the firing of coach Adrian Griffin. The Bucks went 2-1 under interim coach Joe Prunty, and despite the two-game slump, they remain in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.

