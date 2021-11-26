×
Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets game
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Nov 26, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Preview

The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Ball Arena on Friday to take on the Denver Nuggets in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular season game.

The Bucks have been in solid form lately, having won their last five games on the trot. They handed the Detroit Pistons a thumping 114-93 loss in their previous outing. Reigning Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, had yet another efficient game as he scored 33 points on 70% shooting from the floor.

Another 30+ point night for Giannis 33 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLK | 2 STL https://t.co/GxM1niwvis

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have dropped five straight games heading into this contest. They lost 119-100 to the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game. Jeff Green waged a lone battle for the side with 24 points on nine of 16 shooting. Denver struggled once again in the absence of MVP Nikola Jokic.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to be without Donte DiVincenzo (foot), Brook Lopez (back) and Semi Ojeleye (calf) for this game. Meanwhile, Rodney Hood is listed as probable. Hood has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Brook Lopez

Out

Back soreness

Donte DiVincenzo 

Out 

Ankle surgery recovery 

Semi Ojeleye

Out 

Calf soreness

Rodney Hood

Probable

Hamstring soreness

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets injury woes continue with PJ Dozier suffering an ACL injury in the last game. He has now been ruled out indefinitely along with long-term absentees Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back). Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic (wrist) and Bones Hyland (ankle) are listed as questionable and doubtful for this game, respectively.

#Nuggets injury report vs. Bucks: Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable. Bones Hyland (ankle) doubtful.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Jamal Murray

Out 

Knee injury recovery 

Michael Porter Jr.

Out

Back pain 

PJ Dozier

Out 

ACL injury

Nikola Jokic

Questionable 

Wrist injury

Bones Hyland

Doubtful

Ankle sprain 

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they have frequently used over their last few games. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen are expected to start in the backcourt, with Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis occupying the rest of the spots.

George Hill, Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets could see some changes made to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous game. If Nikola Jokic returns, he is likely to replace JaMychal Green at center. Meanwhile, Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon will complete the rest of the lineup.

Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji could play the most minutes among the reserves.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Will Barton | Shooting Guard - Monte Morris | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
