Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 8th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will ascend to the Mile High City for an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup with the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Monday. Both sides will clash for the first time this season in a game that will feature two top MVP candidates, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

The 15-8 Milwaukee Bucks have been on a tear this season; they enter this contest on an impressive four-game winning streak, and have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks have been on fire at the offensive end, scoring over 120 points in each of their last four victories.

In their previous outing, the Milwaukee Bucks comfortably swept their two-game set against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They closed out the final game of the series with a 124-99 win. The Bucks trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, all scored over 20 points in that game.

Meanwhile, the 12-10 Denver Nuggets have lost steam of late, losing back-to-back games to drop to sixth in a stacked Western Conference. However, the Denver Nuggets' MVP candidate Nikola Jokic continues to dazzle this campaign by filling up the stat sheet with extraordinary numbers.

The 'Joker' is coming off a career-high 50-point game against the Sacramento Kings, where he also had twelve assists and eight rebounds in an extended 41 minutes from the floor.

Jokic will be hungry to one-up the reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in this highly anticipated matchup. The Denver Nuggets will need another epic performance from the star center, as his backcourt partner Jamal Murray could be on the sidelines for this fixture.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Injury updates

The Milwaukee Bucks will roll into the Ball Arena on Monday with a fit roster.

Coach Mike Budenholzer will have the luxury of using his entire team to better manage his players' minutes. He will look to take advantage of a depleted Denver Nuggets lineup on Monday night, but will hope that Nikola Jokic has a quiet night.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have a few injury concerns.

Jamal Murray (knee) and Facundo Campazzo (knee) have been listed as questionable against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Murray out, Monte Morris will need to step up and expand his role at the point position.

PJ Dozier (hamstring) and Gary Harris (thigh) have also been ruled out for this contest. The Denver Nuggets were already short-handed, as they lost Greg Whittington to a knee injury that will keep him on the sidelines for a few weeks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks will fancy their chances, with reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading their charge.

The Greek Freak is averaging 27.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists on an efficient 56% shooting from the floor this season. He will join Bobby Portis in the frontcourt to help the Bucks contain a red-hot Nikola Jokic.

Khris Middleton, the second-highest scorer on the team, should come in at his usual spot at small forward. Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo are expected to resume their roles in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets will feature Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic in the frontline. Nikola Jokic has a combined total of 110 points in his last three outings.

Coach Michael Malone will need more production from Michael Porter Jr. at the small forward position. With Murray on the sidelines, Monte Morris could feature as the primary guard as he joins Will Barton in the backcourt.

The Denver Nuggets will also need more production from the bench against a blazing Milwaukee Bucks team.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket.

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, SF Khris Middleton, PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Bobby Portis.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during an interaction with head coach Mike Malone

G Monte Morris, G Will Barton, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.