Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th March 2020

Milwaukee Bucks will be without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Match details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Monday, 9th March 2020, 9 PM ET

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last game result

Milwaukee Bucks (53-11): 131-140 loss against Phoenix Suns (8th March, Sunday)

Denver Nuggets (42-21): 102-104 loss against Cleveland Cavaliers (7th March, Saturday)

Milwaukee Bucks preview

After two straight losses, the Milwaukee Bucks go into this game without their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are on top of the Eastern Conference with a 53-11 record and were the first team to secure qualification for the playoffs this term. Mike Budenholzer and co. have been tremendous and have been blowing away teams all season long. The franchise has scored the most points per game this season will be hoping to hold a home advantage for the entirety of the playoffs.

Key player – Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton represented Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game

From G League to All-Star selections, Khris Middleton's rise to stardom is one of the fairy tales. The forward is averaging 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season while shooting nearly 42% from beyond the arc. A consistent performer for the Bucks, Middleton has been sensational all season long. He has been the perfect partner in crime for the Greek Freak and he will have to carry the mantle in his absence.

Bucks predicted lineup:

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Marvin Williams, Brook Lopez

Denver Nuggets preview

The Denver Nuggets come into this having lost three of their last five games and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Bucks. With the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way, the Nuggets have had a good season so far and are currently third in the Western Conference and are only a game behind the second seed Los Angeles Clippers. They’ll be hoping to put a good run of results together and carry that momentum into the postseason.

Key player – Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic was the 41st overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2012

Arguably the best center in the league, Nikola Jokic has been terrific this season. He is averaging 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 53% from the field and 32% from range. The center has recorded 12 triple-doubles this term for the Nuggets. His vision on-court is unreal and is a consistent presence on both the ends of the floor. Still only 25, Jokic has the potential to dominate the league and is a crucial part of the Denver setup.

Nuggets predicted lineup:

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Milsap, Nikola Jokic

Bucks vs Nuggets match prediction

Without the Greek Freak, the Bucks have their work cut out when they travel to Denver. Both the teams are coming off losses and with the Nuggets having their full strength squad, back Jokic and co. to get the job done.

Where to watch Bucks vs Nuggets

The game will be nationally broadcasted on NBA TV. The matchup will also feature in Altitude Sports and FOX Sports Wisconsin. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.