Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Two teams coming off disappointing performances square off Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the game with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, including a loss in their most recent outing.

The two teams met earlier this season, at Fiserv Forum exactly a month ago, on Feb. 26, which resulted in a 121-112 win for the Bucks, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stellar performance.

He scored 28 points, pulled down a season-high 19 rebounds and dished out seven assists. Moreover, Brook Lopez stood out with 22 points and four rebounds, while Damian Lillard contributed 19 points.

On the other side, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamal Murray had 20 points and five assists. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Christian Braun had 13 points and 10 boards.

There’s no question that the competition level and playoff seeding in both conferences are different at the moment. But both teams know that they will need to fight even harder in the remaining regular-season games, with key contributors missing out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 26

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Milwaukee fans were dealt a significant blow with the news of Damian Lillard's blood clot. The sharpshooter, who missed the last three games, was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely.

It would leave him little time to impaact the remainder of the season for the Bucks. However, there’s a bit of optimism, as the report suggests he could return later this season. Lillard’s absence is particularly impactful due to the critical role he plays beyond scoring, which has helped shoot the Bucks up to fifth in the East.

Meanwhile, his partner Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed day-to-day with a left foot sprain. He will be assessed before tipoff, while Jericho Sims remains sidelined with a right thumb injury.

Coach Doc Rivers is likely to utilize a lineup of Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez and Ryan Rollins.

Point Guard Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. Shooting Guard Tauren Prince AJ Green Small Forward Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr. Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyler Smith Center Brook Lopez Jericho Sims Chris Livingston

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Nuggets have been hit by the injury bug lately and have five players on the injury report. DaRon Holmes II and Julian Strawther are sidelined with long-term injuries for Achilles and knee, respectively.

Nikola Jokic, who missed the last five games, has been upgraded to probable. His status will be known ahead of tipoff. Christian Braun is also on the probable list with a foot injury, while Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with a calf injury.

Peyton Watson impressed in Gordon’s absence in the last game, scoring 24 points. He will most likely be rewarded with another starting lineup spot alongside Michael Porter Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.

Point Guard Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson Spencer Jones Power Forward Peyton Watson Aaron Gordon* Zeke Nnaji Center DeAndre Jordan Vlatko Cancar Nikola Jokic*

What to expect from Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets?

The Bucks lost to the Phoenix Suns 108-106, while the Nuggets fell to the Bulls 129-119 in their respective previous outings.

Both coaches will want their players to channel their frustration to return to winning ways as the season nears its climax. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ALT, FDSWI and WMLW.

