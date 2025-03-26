Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena. This will be their second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Their first meeting at the Fiserv Forum ended in a 121-112 win for the Bucks, who will be hopeful of a similar result.

Both teams enter this intra-conference tie on the back of losses. The Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently on a five-game away stead were defeated by the Phoenix Suns in their last game.

This fixture against the Nuggets will be their last game of this away run, and a win will see them return to Wisconsin with a 3-2 record. On the other hand, the Colorado franchise was defeated by the Chicago Bulls in their last game, but unlike their opponents, they have only won one of their last four games.

Despite the disparity in their current forms, the Denver Nuggets have the better record between the two with 45 wins and 28 losses compared to the Bucks' 40 wins and 31 losses. The pair is also currently vying for a higher seed in their respective conference, with the Nuggets currently sitting in third place while the Bucks occupy the fifth position in the East.

However, with the number 1 and 2 seeds in the East already clinched by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee team can only fight for the third and fourth spots. The Denver Nuggets, however, can still vie for the second spot in the West with the Colorado team currently two games behind the Houston Rockets in second.

With the season reaching its climax, this game promises to be an enthralling one as the league's two European superstars go head-to-head once again. In their previous meeting, Nikola Jokic earned a triple-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. However, it was Giannis' 28 points and 18 rebounds that ultimately made the difference as the Bucks won by 9 points on the night.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report for Mar. 26

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks currently have three players on their injury list at the time of writing. Damian Lillard (calf) and Jericho Sims (thumb) are both out with their respective injuries. While Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprain) is on the injury list as well, but is listed as questionable. His availability will be a game-time decision.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have a slightly longer injury list, with five players currently on it. DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) and Jullian Strather (Knee) are both out for the contest due to their injuries.

Starters Cristian Braun (foot), Nikola Jokic (ankle), and Aaron Gordon (calf), on the other hand, are on the injury list as well. However, they are currently registered as probable and could make an appearance tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 26

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Milwaukee starting five should see Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince as the starting guards, Gary Trent Jr. and Kyle Kuzma as the forwards, and Brook Lopez will start as the center.

Positions Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kevin Porter Jr. Ryan Rollins Jamaree Bouyea SG Taurean Prince AJ Green SF Gary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. PF Kyle Kuzma Pat Connaughton Tyler Smith C Brook Lopez Pete Nance Chris Livingstone

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Denver Nuggets starting five should see Jamal Murray and Jalen Pickett as the starting guards, Michael Porter Jr. and Peyton Watson as the forwards, and Zeke Nnaji will start as the center.

Positions Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook SG Jalen Pickett Trey Alexander SF Michael Porter jr. Hunter Tyson Spencer Jones PF Peyton Watson Vlatko Cancar C Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan Chris Livingstone

