Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Denver Nuggets and will be looking to build on their resounding 28-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA Eastern Conference clash saw reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo produce 33 points and 11 rebounds.

The Milwaukee Bucks have gone from strength to strength and are currently on a 4-game unbeaten streak. They take on a resilient Denver Nuggets side that have lost their last two matches, and will be looking to turn things around.

The Milwaukee Bucks have seen Jrue Holiday slot in seamlessly with Giannis and Khris Middleton, who are averaging over 20 points per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo, in particular, has been in bonafide MVP form and is currently averaging 27.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have their own MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic, who is making a strong case for the title of the best center in the NBA. He has been well supported by the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, and will be looking to lead his team to an upset.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 8th, 9 30 PM ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Apart from the offensive juggernaut that is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have seen their other two All-Stars perform consistently as well. Jrue Holiday has been impressive on both ends of the court while Khris Middleton has been in prolific scoring touch.

The Milwaukee Bucks have an almost full roster ahead of their match against the Denver Nuggets

The Milwaukee Bucks boast a well-rounded roster and have been helped by crucial performances from their bench as well. They come into their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on the back of a double header against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and will be looking to make it five wins in a row.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis has been in prolific form of late, something which has translated to victories for the Milwaukee Bucks. Coach Budenholzer's men started the season slowly and had missed Giannis for multiple games. However, they are currently 1st in the Eastern Conference, and look set to mount a serious title challenge.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets got off to a stuttering start in the 2020-21 NBA season although they appear to have turned a corner since then. They are currently 6th in the Western Conference, with a decent 12-10 record, but will be disappointed considering the talent they possess.

Apart from the likes of Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets have multiple offensive threats capable of hurting any team on their day. It is their inconsistent defense that has cost them some big matches, and they will be looking to avoid a third straight loss.

Key Player – Nikola Jokic

If the Denver Nuggets come up trumps against the Milwaukee Bucks, their star big man will be at the center of it all. Nikola Jokic is averaging a near triple-double, with 8.6 assists, 27.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, and has been key to the Denver offense.

Bucks vs Nuggets Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have an exciting offense capable of making things difficult for the Milwaukee Bucks defence. However, considering the stars the Bucks possess, along with their recent form, they go into this NBA matchup as the clear favorites to get their 16th victory of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Can the Denver Nuggets stop the Milwaukee Bucks from making it five out of five?

Where to watch Bucks vs Nuggets?

This matchup will be telecasted on ALT network and the Fox Sports Wisconsin network. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.