Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks are back on the road as they take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Friday. The Bucks are playing good basketball at the moment with five straight wins. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are on a five-game losing streak.

After a tough start to the season due to injuries, the Bucks almost have a fully healthy roster. Their big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are back together, while Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez continue their recovery. They won their fifth game in a row on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have been unlucky with injuries in the past few weeks. Michael Porter Jr. could be out for the season with a back injury, while reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is nursing a wrist injury.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, November 26th; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 27th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are finally starting to look like the defending NBA champions. They have now won five games in a row, all at home, but they face a stern test on Friday. All great teams are very good at home, but they have to prove that they can also win on the road.

During the Bucks' five-game winning streak, they have beaten teams such as the LA Lakers, OKC Thunder, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The last three games in their current streak have been all blowouts, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way for the holders.

In their 114-93 win over the Pistons on Wednesday, five Bucks players scored in double digits. Antetokounmpo had a game-high 33 points, while Bobby Portis added 28. Khris Middleton had an off game with just 11 points, but Jrue Holiday put up 22.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the unquestioned heart and soul of the Milwaukee Bucks. He led the franchise to their first championship in 50 years last season. He also kept them afloat at the start of the season when Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton were down with injuries.

In their blowout victory against the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo put up a ridiculous stat line. He finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. He also shot the ball extremely well, going 12 of 17 from the field and 8 of 10 from the charity stripe.

It will be interesting to see how Antetokounmpo and the Bucks play on the road again, this time in high altitude against the Denver Nuggets. If Antetokounmpo can remain consistent, the Bucks could have another easy win over the Nuggets' depleted lineup.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Bobby Portis.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have lost five straight games heading into Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. After a strong start to the season, the Nuggets are struggling with injuries. Michael Porter Jr. could be done for the season, while Nikola Jokic is dealing with a wrist injury.

Jamal Murray is still recovering from a knee injury, and will probably not play this season. Without their three best players, the Nuggets are going to rely on their depth, especially Aaron Gordon and Will Barton.

In their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last Tuesday, the Nuggets were down big early, and never mounted a serious comeback. With the Bucks coming into town, the Nuggets will need to have a survivor's mentality to have a chance of winning.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets

With Nikola Jokic possibly out against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets are going to rely more on Aaron Gordon. The 26-year-old has not fulfilled his potential, but he has a chance to prove his worth after the new contract he received in the offseason.

Gordon was quiet against the Blazers, finishing with just 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. He will need to be aggressive if the Nuggets want to make the game against the Bucks competitive. He will also need to play his best defense in his matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordon; F - Jeff Green; C - JaMychal Green

Bucks vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets game could be a lopsided one if Nikola Jokic is unavailable. The Bucks have won five straight games, and are close to full strength, while the Nuggets have been decimated by injuries. The Nuggets may play a great game, but the Bucks could be the likely winners of this matchup.

Where to watch Bucks vs Nuggets?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets game will be nationally televised on NBA TV. The game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass as well. Local fans can watch the game at Bally Sports Wisconsin in Milwaukee and Altitude Sports in Denver.

Edited by Bhargav