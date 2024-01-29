Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions and betting tips | January 29, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver. This will be the first encounter of their season series as part of the NBA's 12-game slate.

The game will be locally televised on the Altitude Network and Bally Sports WI for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and the NBA League Pass.

The Bucks (32-14) are second in the East. They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 141-117 at home on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 56 points and 18 rebounds.

The Nuggets (32–15) are fourth in the West. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers 111-105 without their MVP, Joel Embiid, at home on Saturday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Spread: Bucks (+4.5) vs. Nuggets (-4.5)

Moneyline: Bucks (+152) vs. Nuggets (-175)

Total(O/U): Bucks (O 239) vs. Nuggets (U 239.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets previews

The Bucks' coaching changed with the recent departure of Adrian Griffin and the signing of Doc Rivers. They will attempt to expand on their reputation as one of the league's top offensive teams, with a 121.3 offensive rating, which ranks second.

The Bucks have won seven of their last 10 games. They have an 11-9 record on the road.

The Nuggets have gone 7-3 in their last 10 and have won 18 out of 22 home games. They boast a top-10 net rating of +4.2, which ranks eighth, including a seventh-ranked offensive rating of 118.8 and a defensive rating of 114.6.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets starting lineups

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray will start at PG, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at SG, Michael Porter Jr. at SF, Aaron Gordon at PF and Nikola Jokic at center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists on 59.1% shooting with 36.6% from the three-point line. His point prop is set at over/under 27.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks. His point prop is set at over/under 31.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets predictions

The Nuggets are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines, with a 4.5 spread. The Bucks will play under Coach Rivers in his debut and look to give the reigning champions a tough competition.

Antetokounmpo and Jokic will play major roles. With their co-stars, Jamal Murray and Damian Lillard, the two will look to exploit each other's defensive gaps.

